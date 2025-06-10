circle x black
Martedì 10 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 18:11
Comunicato stampa

MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Spotlighting Smart & Stylish Balcony Solar Storage

10 giugno 2025 | 18.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MUNICH, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a rising leader in residential energy storage solutions, has been recognized in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025, one of the world's most renowned and competitive design competitions. Its winning product, MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 Balcony Solar Storage System, showcases the company's strengths in cutting-edge engineering and user-centered aesthetics, further elevating its global design reputation.

Engineered for modern urban living, MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 is a plug-and-play energy storage system that can be installed in just 15 minutes. It features 1600W dual MPPT input, 800W DC output, modular expandability, and intelligent energy management via a smart meter—making it suitable for rooftops, balconies, and gardens alike.

Designed to optimize energy usage and reduce electricity bills, MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 empowers homeowners to maximize solar self-consumption and take control of their energy flow. Users can save up to €1,074 per year, offering not only sustainability but also long-term cost efficiency.

Simple and efficient design

MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 features a precision-engineered rectangular form with a sleek tech-gray finish, designed for unobtrusive residential integration. Subtle vertical grooves on the housing provide refined visual detailing, while a front-positioned green LED indicator bar displays battery status through dynamic length variations. Equipped with IP65 and 12-fold protection levels, including high and low temperature, overcharge, overload, and electrostatic protection, it easily adapts to any usage scenario.

As energy independence becomes a priority across Europe and beyond, MARSTEK SATURN-C B2500 exemplifies MARSTEK's mission to deliver smart, sustainable, and beautifully designed energy solutions that empower modern living—whether on an apartment balcony or as part of a house PV system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706089/1920X1080.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marstek-saturn-c-b2500-wins-red-dot-design-award-2025-spotlighting-smart--stylish-balcony-solar-storage-302477417.html

