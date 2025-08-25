Mastercam to Showcase Cutting-Edge CAM Solutions at EMO Hannover 2025

Latest Mastercam 2026 Release, Integrated Probing Technology, AI-Powered Copilot, and World's First Hollow Body Titanium Guitar Take Center Stage

TOLLAND, Conn., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's most widely used CAM software, will demonstrate its latest manufacturing solutions at EMO Hannover 2025, taking place September 22-26, 2025, at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds in Hannover, Germany. Visitors can experience the company's newest innovations at Hall 6, Stand A36.

Mastercam 2026: Enhanced Performance and PrecisionThe centerpiece of Mastercam's EMO presence will be the latest Mastercam 2026 software release, featuring significant enhancements designed to boost productivity and streamline manufacturing workflows. The latest version delivers improved toolpath efficiency, enhances user controls, and expands machining strategies that help manufacturers achieve superior surface finishes and reduced cycle times.

Mastercam Probing: Fully Integrated Probing TechnologyAttendees will experience Mastercam Probing, a fully integrated add-on that allows users to program their machining center's spindle-mounted touch probe directly in Mastercam using the same intuitive interface used for toolpaths. This powerful solution automatically generates and inserts machine-dependent G-code directly into NC programs, reducing setup time and ensuring dimensional accuracy. Furthermore, in-process probing with Mastercam enables real-time part verification and adaptive machining during production, minimizing scrap and rework while supporting high-precision, lights-out manufacturing.

Mastercam Copilot: AI-Enabled CAM IntelligenceMastercam 2026 release includes access to an early adopter program featuring Mastercam Copilot, an AI-powered programming assistant enabling the next wave of CAM intelligence. The initial release of Mastercam Copilot offers two primary functions: a Help system that provides natural-language guidance for programming questions, and a Command function that helps users by guiding them through the programming process.

"We're excited to showcase how Mastercam continues to evolve with the manufacturing industry's needs," said Russ Bukowski, President at Mastercam. "Our demonstrations at EMO will highlight how the adoption of AI tools, fully integrated probing capabilities, and our latest software enhancements will continue to transform manufacturing workflows with efficiency and precision."

Design Showcase: World's First Hollow Body Titanium GuitarEMO visitors will also witness manufacturing artistry at its finest with the debut of the world's first hollow body titanium guitar, designed and programmed in Mastercam by renowned guitar designer, Dean Zelinsky. This unique showcase piece demonstrates Mastercam's precision and versatility in creating complex and precise components from challenging materials. Dean Zelinsky will be at the Mastercam booth throughout the show, offering exclusive autograph opportunities and sharing insights into the design and manufacturing process behind this ground-breaking instrument.

Additionally, Mastercam will host a Customer Appreciation Celebration at its stand upon the conclusion of expo hours on Sept. 22, 2025. All members of the media, partners, and Mastercam users are invited to this event.

Live Demonstrations and Expert ConsultationsMastercam's technical experts will provide live demonstrations, showcasing real-world applications across various industries including aerospace, automotive, medical device manufacturing, and general machining. The showcase parts will illustrate how Mastercam handles complex geometries and premium materials with exceptional precision. Visitors can schedule one-on-one consultations to discuss specific manufacturing challenges and explore how Mastercam's solutions can address their unique requirements.

For more information about Mastercam's EMO presence or to schedule a meeting, visit EMO 2025 - mastercam.com.

For more information, contact Melanie Frenkel, Sr. Media Director, Berkeley Communications, phone 760.421.7719, or email Melanie.Frenkel@berkeleypr.com.

About MastercamShaping the Future of Manufacturing®, Mastercam is the world's leading provider of CAD/CAM solutions. As part of Sandvik, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation. Discover more at www.mastercam.com.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.