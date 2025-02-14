MAYPHARM CO., LTD. Launches SKINCOLLA: The World's First Recombinant Human Collagen Filler for Superior Skin Rejuvenation

Groundbreaking Technology Combines Recombinant Human Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid for Immediate, Long-Lasting Results

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAYPHARM CO., LTD. proudly introduces SKINCOLLA, the world's first recombinant human collagen filler, marking a significant breakthrough in skin rejuvenation technology. Utilizing Demulcent™ Type I recombinant collagen, SKINCOLLA offers natural solution for achieving youthful, revitalized skin.

Revolutionizing Collagen Filler Technology

SKINCOLLA is a game-changer in aesthetic treatments. It combines 100% human-identical recombinant collagen with Hyaluronic Acid (HA), providing immediate and lasting improvements to skin texture, elasticity, and hydration. This cutting-edge formula mimics the body's natural collagen, restoring firmness, smoothness, and addressing common signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging, and volume loss.

Why Recombinant Human Collagen?

Highly Body-Friendly: SKINCOLLA's recombinant collagen is genetically identical to human collagen, ensuring superior biocompatibility and minimizing the risk of allergic reactions.

With no synthetic additives, SKINCOLLA ensures optimal rejuvenation, making it a reliable choice for skin enhancement.

Minimal Pain and No Downtime: Thanks to its structural similarity to natural collagen, SKINCOLLA injections are less painful, and the treatment involves no downtime, allowing patients to return to their daily activities immediately.

Cultural Sensitivity: SKINCOLLA is designed with respect to diverse cultural and religious preferences, ensuring it's suitable for patients from all backgrounds, including those adhering to Islamic guidelines.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Long-Lasting Results

The proprietary Demulcent™ Type I recombinant collagen in SKINCOLLA is produced in a controlled, high-tech environment. The inclusion of 50mg of HA in the formula further enhances hydration, providing a dual-action solution that amplifies the rejuvenating effects.

Who Can Benefit from SKINCOLLA?

SKINCOLLA is ideal for individuals seeking:

Natural, subtle results without the "overdone" look often associated with traditional fillers.

Non-invasive skin rejuvenation to improve elasticity, firmness, and hydration.

Long-term anti-aging benefits, boosting collagen production for sustained skin improvement.

Indications for SKINCOLLA

Facial Wrinkles: Neck wrinkles, nasolabial folds, forehead lines, crow's feet, and marionette lines.

Eyes: Dark circle reduction, eye wrinkles, and puffiness.

Body: Skin tightening and brightening in areas such as hands, knees, elbows, and armpits.

For more information about SKINCOLLA and other products from MAYPHARM CO., LTD., please visit www.maypharm.net or contact sales@maypharm.co.kr.

