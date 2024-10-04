Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MD Logistics to Open State-of-the-art Dedicated Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Indiana

04 ottobre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- 18,500m2 Area Being Remade into State-of-the-art Facility Dedicated to Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals to Provide Higher Quality Pharmaceutical Logistics Services -

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Logistics LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is remaking the North Area of its existing warehouse in Plainfield in the U.S. state of Indiana into a dedicated pharmaceutical facility that will commence operations in October.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202409277148-O3-nAkv058x 

Exterior view of warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/_prw_PI1fl_PVWX1sAF.jpg 

Interior view of refrigerated warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/_prw_PI2fl_3UA9VL4y.jpg 

Indiana is known as the pharmaceutical manufacturing capital of the Midwest and is home to numerous pharmaceutical-related companies. As the life science and pharmaceutical industries continue to expand, the need for cGMP*-compliant, temperature-controlled facilities has never been greater. In response to this need, a portion of MD's existing Plainfield warehouse will be upgraded into a cGMP-compliant facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products.

The warehouse undergoing renovations is the largest in MD's network at approximately 37,000m2. The North Area (about 18,500m2) will be converted into a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to life science and pharmaceutical products. This facility will comprise a constant-temperature area (15-25C, approximately 14,784m2) and a refrigerated area (2-8C, approximately 3,716m2), and will be equipped with cutting-edge equipment such as temperature monitoring systems and generators that can handle power outages and other problems to provide safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services. With operations scheduled to start in October, the renovations are due to be completed by the end of September.

The NX Group will continue supporting customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform with the aim of contributing to human health around the world.

Profile of warehouse: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409277148-O3-2eYm0FNb.pdf 

*cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice): regulatory standards for the manufacture and quality control of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in the United States

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409277148-O2-Jzy1NT0T.pdf 

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/ 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/md-logistics-to-open-state-of-the-art-dedicated-pharmaceutical-warehouse-in-indiana-302267516.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza State of the art Facility Dedicated Dedicated to Life Sciences Warehouse in Indiana Magistratura Democratica
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza