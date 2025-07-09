circle x black
MEDIPEEL Debuts at Printemps, France's Iconic Beauty Destination

09 luglio 2025 | 10.46
SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional derma-cosmetic brand MEDIPEEL is stepping into the European beauty scene by joining the K-beauty pop-up store at Printemps, one of Paris's landmark department stores.

The project, a collaboration between Shinsegae Hyper Ground—a platform launched by Shinsegae Department Store supporting K-brands' global expansion—and Printemps, will run throughout the summer (July 1 – August 31) in the atrium at Printemps Haussmann, the Paris flagship store, to celebrate Printemps's 160th anniversary. MEDIPEEL, chosen as a featured K-beauty brand, aims to engage directly with local consumers and showcase its brand experience.

Each participating brand will be given a dedicated "Brand Week," during which they can connect with global shoppers in the central zone of the pop-up stores. MEDIPEEL's Brand Week, scheduled for August 25 to August 31, will feature diverse on-site events to highlight its brand identity. Beyond gifts with purchase, MEDIPEEL will also host a roulette event offering its hero product as a prize. Visitors can enjoy an experience zone with Young Cica character HOKA, as well as branding videos and vibrant elements designed to create a dynamic space that brings the brand identity to life.

As MEDIPEEL's first offline event to present its brand philosophy and cutting-edge skin science to European consumers, the pop-up store will facilitate active customer engagement through Brand Week and immersive experiences. The goal is to boost brand awareness in the European market through interactive events rather than static product displays.

MEDIPEEL plans to introduce its flagship bestsellers at the event. The "Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask" delivers pore-tightening, hydration, and firming benefits with ultra-low molecular weight (300 daltons) collagen. The "Red Lacto Collagen Clear 2.0" is a mildly alkaline cleanser that removes impurities and improves skin elasticity without irritation. Also highlighted is "Young Cica PDRN," a high-performance cica line formulated with vegan PDRN and tea tree exosomes. The vegan PDRN, extracted from young centella leaves cultivated for 15 days in pristine conditions, offers triple the soothing power compared to conventional cica products, and the tea tree exosomes maximize absorption of active ingredients and reinforce the skin barrier.

"It is incredibly meaningful for us to introduce the value of our brand at one of France's most prestigious and historic department stores," said a representative from MEDIPEEL. "We hope this pop-up will elevate our brand recognition in Europe and demonstrate the strength of a science-driven derma-cosmetic brand from Korea."

Under the philosophy of reviving the skin's inherent healthy glow, MEDIPEEL has delivered customized solutions for a range of skin concerns, leveraging over a decade of R&D and aesthetic expertise. Its products, formulated with advanced ingredients meticulously chosen by its in-house R&D center and exclusive skin science technologies, are now exported to over 75 countries, solidifying MEDIPEEL's position as a derma-cosmetic brand that prioritizes both performance and safety.

MEDIPEEL has been expanding its export footprint across key Asian regions as well as North America, and Europe. The brand is committed to broadening its global reach through its precision-crafted products rooted in skin science.

MEDIPEEL is the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, which is under MDP Holdings (CEO Michael Chung), a portfolio company of Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPE). SKINIDEA is recognized for its innovative products that integrate premium ingredients and patented dermatological technology. Exporting to over 75 countries worldwide, SKINIDEA develops high-performance skincare solutions through comprehensive research and clinical trials, ensuring both instant and long-lasting improvements tailored to various skin types.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2726499/france_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727453/MEDIPEEL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medipeel-debuts-at-printemps-frances-iconic-beauty-destination-302501085.html

