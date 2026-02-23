circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Mibro at MWC 2026: AI Sports Coach with Precision and Emotional Intelligence

23 febbraio 2026 | 10.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables maker Mibro will showcase its AI Coach system at Mobile World Congress 2026, demonstrating how a watch-based artificial intelligence platform is being developed to support sport-specific training insights for padel players and runners, combining professional-grade motion analysis with deep understanding of each athlete to sustain passion, prevent burnout, and guide progression.

AI Coach, which is still in development, is designed to do what a human coach does: watch movement, identify patterns and highlight areas for improvement. Live demos will run March 2-5 at Fira Barcelona (Hall 6, Booth 6C7).

The system reflects Mibro's bet that the future of wearables isn't just tracking data, but understanding the human behind it. Mibro transforms a wearable from a passive tracker into a supportive companion that grows with you, offering insights that balance performance, recovery, and well-being.

Padel makes a natural first test case. The fast-growing racket sport is all about shot selection and split-second tactics, which gives the AI plenty to work with. The system tracks five stroke types, swing speed, and heart rate, correlating performance metrics with heart rate variability (HRV) to advise players not just on how to hit, but when to push and when to recover.

At MWC, Mibro will also show AI Coach analyzing running form and stride precision in real-time. By moving beyond basic pace stats, the AI identifies fatigue patterns early, protecting runners from injury while optimizing training load.

The company plans to begin a wider rollout of AI Coach later this year, starting with padel and running before expanding into additional sports. Mibro views its MWC presence as the launchpad for that effort — the first opportunity for global attendees to see the system in live use ahead of market release.

Event Details

Event: Mobile World Congress 2026

Date: March 2-5, 2026

Location: Fira Barcelona, Av. Joan Carles I, 64, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain

Booth: Hall 6, Booth 6C7

About Mibro

Mibro is a smart wearables brand built for sports and outdoor exploration. Headquartered in Shanghai with a global sales center in Shenzhen, the company develops reliable, user-friendly devices designed to help people push their limits. For more information, visit https://www.mibrofit.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Business inquiries: business@mibrofit. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902697/3.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-at-mwc-2026-ai-sports-coach-with-precision-and-emotional-intelligence-302687671.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86603 en US Sport ICT Altro Sport ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2026, prima conferenza ufficiale e prove aperte alla stampa: videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Smog e Alzheimer, il legame è diretto secondo uno studio Usa
Sanremo 2026, Max Pezzali lancia ‘The Party Boat’ - Video
News to go
Imprese artigiane, 1,23 milioni attività registrate nel 2025
Sanremo 2026, tra folla e misure di sicurezza cresce l’attesa
News to go
In Italia vola la Pet economy, +76% in 10 anni
News to go
Tutti pazzi per i cibi locali, sempre più italiani fanno la spesa direttamente dai produttori
Dazi, Patuelli: "Decisione Corte Usa non è fine storia ma passaggio itinerario complesso" - Video
News to go
Lavoro, a febbraio 424mila contratti programmati dalle imprese
News to go
Porto d'armi per forze dell'ordine fuori servizio: la circolare del Viminale
Casa, Nomisma: "Solo il 35,8% degli italiani ritiene proprio reddito sufficiente per spese essenziali"
Decreto Bollette, Pichetto: "Aperti a miglioramenti strada facendo se necessari"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza