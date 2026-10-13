Mibro Launches AeroPace, a Running Smartwatch Designed for Beginner Runners

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables maker Mibro today announced the launch of AeroPace*, its latest running smartwatch and the brand's first running watch for beginner runners. Guided by its mission to help people live more active and healthier lives, Mibro aims to lower the barrier to scientific running and make smart wearables a trusted companion for everyday activity.

Lowering the Barrier to Scientific Running

As running gains popularity worldwide, many beginners face challenges such as lacking professional guidance, difficulty interpreting running data, and uncertainty in creating effective training plans.

To address these needs, AeroPace combines a lightweight design with Mibro Coach, the brand's self-developed, AI-powered training feature that delivers personalized workout plans through the Mibro Fit App and compatible Mibro smartwatches. Together, they provide an accessible, scientific, and efficient approach to training.

Powered by the Mibro Coach, AeroPace generates personalized training plans based on users' goals and performance. It provides real-time data analysis and optimization recommendations, helping users gradually improve their running ability with simple, user-friendly experience.

Ultra-Lightweight Design Meets Professional Performance

Weighing only 32g, AeroPace features a lightweight, slim design that supports comfortable wear during long-duration workouts. Despite its compact form, it features:

AeroPace is designed to empower every runner, regardless of their experience level. By integrating advanced technology with user-friendly features, Mibro aims to inspire more people to start and sustain their running journeys.

Availability and Pricing

MibroAeroPace will be available on Oct. 13, 2026, through Mibro's official channels. Pricing starts at 149.99 EUR.

About Mibro

Founded in 2015, Mibro is a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. The brand focuses on sports and outdoor exploration. With the philosophy of "Live Smart, Go Active," Mibro develops reliable and user-friendly wearable devices that support users throughout their fitness journeys.

For more information, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ or follow Mibro on Facebook and Instagram.

Business Inquiries: business@mibrofit.com

Media Contact: pr@mibrofit.com

*AeroPace features are intended for general fitness training purposes and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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