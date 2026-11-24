LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing global CFD broker Mitrade is closing the year strong, drawing in nearly 1.7 million new users while trading volume across the group surged 44%. In 2026, it pushed into new territories and dug deeper into established ones, refining its platform around how traders in each region handled exceptionally volatile markets.

Driving that growth, were upgrades to Mitrade's operations, client protection and support, and a stronger reputation:

Reflecting on the year, Timur Konsky, CEO of Mitrade EU, said, "In a year of sharp swings, many European traders are becoming more selective about who they trade with. We appreciate the trust they place in us."

Named Best CFD Broker – Germany and Best Client Funds Protection Broker by Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine, Mitrade enters 2027 with this year's scale and momentum.

About MitradeMitrade is a CFD trading platform operating in eligible EEA markets through Mitrade EU Limited, a CySEC-authorised investment firm (CIF438/23). Other legally separate entities within the international group are independently authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions by ASIC (AFSL398528), CIMA (SIB1612446), FSCA (FSP54842), FSC (GB20025791), and CMA (20200000397).

Globally, the brand connects 8M+ traders to 1,100+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, ETFs and more. The platform is designed to provide fast execution, flexible leverage on a per-position basis, competitive spreads and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 83% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu for more information.

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