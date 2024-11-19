Nagase Viita to Launch Injectable-grade Pharmaceutical Excipient "SUCROSE SG" in 2025

OKAYAMA, Japan, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagase Viita Co., Ltd., a member of the NAGASE Group headquartered in Okayama Japan, is set to expand the line of SOLBIOTE (TM), saccharide-based pharmaceutical excipients, with the launch of high-purity and low-endotoxin SUCROSE SG by June 2025. The portfolio of SOLBIOTE (TM) includes TREHALOSE SG and MALTOSE PH, which are the signature products of pharmaceutical ingredients, and with the addition of SUCROSE SG to the portfolio, it offers a comprehensive range of solutions for stability in biopharmaceutical development.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104815/202411119717/_prw_PI1fl_4X4BN8eY.jpg

Sucrose is widely used as a stabilizer in biopharmaceuticals, a rapidly growing market. It helps maintain the quality of antibody drugs and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) formulated with nucleic acid, such as COVID-19 vaccines.

Since its founding, sustainability and biotechnology have been at the core of Nagase Viita's business. SUCROSE SG is produced in an environmentally friendly way by using water instead of solvents.

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104815/202411119717/_prw_PI2fl_4w2ywc0c.jpg

The name SOLBIOTE (TM) is derived from "Sol + Bio," representing biotechnology and the sun's gift of starch ("Sol" meaning "sun" in Latin). Nagase Viita's excipients are designed to provide innovative solutions for biopharmaceuticals, offering a stable supply and guaranteeing exceptional quality.

Find out more about SOLBIOTE (TM):https://group.nagase.com/viita/en/highlights/solbiote/