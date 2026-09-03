circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

NARXOZ BUSINESS SCHOOL EARNS PRESTIGIOUS JOINT AMBA AND BGA ACCREDITATION, JOINING TOP 2% OF BUSINESS SCHOOLS WORLDWIDE

03 settembre 2026 | 14.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz Business School has officially received joint accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and the Business Graduates Association (BGA), cementing its position among the world's leading business schools. This dual recognition places Narxoz in the top 2% of global business education providers, alongside elite institutions such as INSEAD, London Business School, and HEC Paris.

Awarded following a rigorous evaluation by international academic leaders, the accreditation recognizes Narxoz's commitment to high standards, innovation, and continuous development.

Andrew Main Wilson, CEO of AMBA and BGA, said: "I am delighted that Narxoz Business School has received joint AMBA and BGA accreditation. This recognition reflects the school's commitment to high standards, innovation, and the continuous development of business education. The commission was impressed by the university's strong academic heritage, its contribution to Kazakhstan's overall development, and the leadership's dedication to creating a world-class educational environment for students, alumni, and the business community."

For Narxoz University, the milestone validates a multi-year transformation into a modern, globally competitive institution. The evaluating commission specifically highlighted the impact of the school's International Advisory Board and its newly modernized campus infrastructure.

Kanat Kozhakhmet, President of Narxoz University, commented: "This landmark achievement confirms Narxoz's unique ability to drive deep transformation and achieve results that meet the highest international standards. It was made possible through the long-term vision and support of our shareholder Bulat Utemuratov alongside the professionalism of our team, faculty, alumni, and partners."

While AMBA evaluates specific program quality, including teaching standards and employer engagement, BGA assesses broader institutional strategy, culture, and societal impact.

Gulnara Kurenkeyeva, Dean of Narxoz Business School, said: "The true value of these dual accreditations is the continuous quality control. We will regularly update our curriculum, assessment methods, and technology to reflect market shifts and employer feedback, ensuring our training remains directly connected to real-world business challenges."

Over the past 17 years, Narxoz Business School has trained over 3,000 top managers and entrepreneurs across its MBA, Executive MBA, DBA, and corporate programs. As a result of this accreditation, students and alumni will now receive complimentary lifetime membership in the global AMBA community, granting them access to a powerful network of 80,000 professionals across 150 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-business-school-earns-prestigious-joint-amba-and-bga-accreditation-joining-top-2-of-business-schools-worldwide-302869013.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN40150 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sal Da Vinci infiamma la Cavea con 'Per Sempre Sì' - Video
Wild Horse Nine, a Venezia 15 minuti di applausi per il film di McDonagh - Video
Venezia 83, Orlando Bloom infiamma il red carpet per 'Bucking Fastard' - Video
Omicidio-suicidio a Ostia, uomo si getta dal quarto piano: in casa trovata morta la madre - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Venezia 83, Alessandro Borghi: "L'indifferenza non mi appartiene, a mio figlio insegnerò ad aiutare gli altri"
Benedetta Rossi in lacrime nel primo video dopo l'adozione: "Siamo nel pieno del turbine delle emozioni"
Scontro con inviati Report, Sottile: "Volate battutacce, da me nessuna provocazione" - Video
Venezia 83, dalla star del giorno al gossip: le 5 cose da sapere sulla seconda giornata - Videonews dalle nostre inviate
Report, Corsini: "Al lavoro per partire l'8 novembre, Piervincenzi resta alla conduzione" - Video
News to go
Sempre più italiani comprano a rate, e non solo in caso di grandi acquisti
News to go
Malattia della pioggia, aumento dei casi in Europa
Venezia 2026, tutti pazzi per il visconte di 'Bridgerton' Jonathan Bailey - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza