Nasuni Delivers First-of-its-Kind Operational File Data Platform for the AI Era with the Additions of AI Activate, Enterprise Search, Resilio 6.0, and DryvIQ

Unlocks the Value of Unstructured Data for People and AI, Lowers Infrastructure and AI Costs, Strengthens Resilience, and Improves Productivity

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading AI infrastructure company purpose-built for unstructured data, today announced the general availability of AI Activate and Resilio 6.0, with Enterprise Search rolling out to customers later this quarter. Combined with the recent acquisition of DryvIQ, these capabilities bring content intelligence, automated governance, high-performance file access and search, and governed AI activation together in the Nasuni File Data Platform.

Together, they create the first-of-its-kind operational file data platform to manage, protect, and activate unstructured data at scale from a single global namespace. People and AI work from the same current data. No separate copy for AI. No permissions to rebuild.

As AI models become more accessible, competitive advantage is shifting to what enterprises uniquely own: their proprietary data and context. Much of it lives in constantly changing operational files that remain difficult for AI to understand, access, and use safely. The result: the majority of enterprises say their AI projects are not meeting objectives, according to Nasuni research across 1,000 organizations. Gartner®, in their article entitled How to Architect Your Enterprise Data Stack for AI at Scale, says "traditional data management can't deliver the speed, scale, or trust required to support enterprise AI." Additionally, "over 75% of organizations now prioritize AI-ready data investments, citing data readiness as a top barrier to AI success."*

"Enterprise AI has moved past the hype and on to the hard part," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "Many organizations have achieved broad adoption of LLMs, but turning that usage into measurable business value is proving much harder. Rising token costs, limited production-scale deployments, and data governance that has not kept pace are exposing the real challenge: your advantage is not the model, but your proprietary data, your business context, your enterprise intelligence. Most companies don't fully understand the data they have, and cannot activate it for AI safely. That is what we set out to solve: helping enterprises understand the data they have and put their own intelligence to work securely. Today, we are delivering on that promise with capabilities built on our proven file data platform architecture. We are excited to keep innovating with our customers and partners to further advance this first-of-its-kind platform."

New Capabilities for the Nasuni File Data Platform:

"Every architectural decision we have made comes back to one principle: one governed copy of the data, wherever the business needs it," said Nick Burling, Chief Product Officer at Nasuni. "A global namespace, immutable versioning, native permission enforcement, and customer-owned object storage let enterprises meet sovereignty and residency requirements without fragmenting their environment into regional silos. It also means security teams are not approving a new data pipeline every time the business adopts an AI tool. The permissions and controls already in place carry forward automatically, to people and to agents alike."

Real-World Customer Results

Nasuni customers are already reducing infrastructure costs, accelerating recovery, and improving productivity, while extending their data foundations to support AI apps and agents.

PSYCHIC: A Framework for AI Data Readiness

As enterprises race to prepare their data for AI, there is little agreement on what "AI-ready data" actually means. Nasuni introduced PSYCHIC, a vendor-neutral framework to cut through that confusion and provide a common way for organizations to understand, discuss, and evaluate their AI data requirements. Based on research across 1,000 enterprises, industry analyst conversations, and customer feedback, PSYCHIC defines seven properties:

The framework gives AI councils, IT, data, security, and business leaders a shared language to identify gaps, align priorities, and determine what their data foundation needs to support AI apps and agents.

Learn More

*Gartner article, How to Architect Your Enterprise Data Stack for AI at Scale, July 17, 2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is an AI infrastructure company purpose-built for unstructured data. The Nasuni File Data Platform manages, protects, and activates the operational file data where enterprise work happens, providing one secure, governed foundation for enterprise teams and the AI that supports them.

Built on Nasuni's unique cloud-native file system, the platform creates a single global namespace across cloud and edge. It combines enterprise scale, cyber resilience, content intelligence, high-performance access, and secure AI activation to help enterprises lower costs, reduce risk, improve productivity, and unlock more value from their proprietary data.

Nasuni is trusted by more than 1,300 enterprises worldwide and has a 98% customer satisfaction rating. Learn more at www.nasuni.com.

Media Contacts

US: Hannah FairbanksV2 Communications617-426-2222nasuni@v2comms.comEurope: Beth CollinsonBracken PR+44 (0)7591 004 738nasuni@brackenpr.com

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