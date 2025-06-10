Nasuni Strengthens Executive Leadership with New CPO, CIO, and CISO Appointments

Strategic Hires Reinforce Company's Commitment to Innovation, Data Security, and Culture

BOSTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform company, today announced the appointment of three accomplished executives to its leadership team: Alison Bayiates as Chief People Officer (CPO), Dalan Winbush as Chief Information Officer (CIO), and Elyse Gunn as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). These additions come on the heels of the company's recent appointment of Sam King as Chief Executive Officer and reflect Nasuni's ongoing commitment to scaling its operations, investing in its people, and driving continued innovation in hybrid cloud storage and data services.

"As Nasuni enters this next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Alison, Dalan, and Elyse to our team," said Sam King, Chief Executive Officer at Nasuni. "Each brings an impressive track record in their respective fields and will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy forward, from technological innovation and enterprise security to talent development at a global scale. These areas will be instrumental to enable our continued innovation and growth, delivering differentiated hybrid cloud storage and data management capabilities to our customers."

As demand for hybrid cloud data services continues to accelerate, Nasuni enhancing its leadership team underscores a strategic focus on helping enterprise IT customers achieve significant cost reductions, simplified IT management, and resilient data protection across the globe.

About NasuniNasuni is a unified file data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data, combining storage and data services into a single hybrid cloud solution.

Nasuni's approach enables business resiliency and better data management, while providing solutions that drive IT efficiency – cutting infrastructure costs by up to 67%. Its best-in-class solution also eliminates the need for additional cybersecurity measures or separate backup and disaster recovery. The Nasuni File Data Platform replaces the friction associated with legacy infrastructure with optimized infrastructure flow, supporting modern enterprise expectations for data analytics and business insights.

Nasuni helps businesses transform data from an obstacle into an opportunity. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning the manufacturing, media and advertising, construction (AEC), consumer brands, and energy industries. Its corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

