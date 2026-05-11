Newton Cinema Makes Cannes Market Debut and Announces Salim Ahamed's Fifth Directorial Feature

CANNES, France, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton Cinema makes its Cannes market debut at Marché du Film with a screening of MAYILAA, directed by Semmalar Annam, at Lérins Cinéma Club on May 12.

This marks an international moment for Newton Cinema as it brings an auteur driven slate spanning Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, English, French and German, built on distinct voices, artistic courage and global resonance. Booth: Palais -1, 27.03.

Newton Cinema announces LEFTOVER, Salim Ahamed's fifth directorial feature, starring Arjun Radhakrishnan, Zarin Shihab, Tanmay Dhanania, Shweta Basu Prasad and Roshan Mathew. Written by Salim Ahamed and P. V. Shajikumar, the film features cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by Christo Xavier, production design by Ashik S, sound design by Vishnu Govind, costume design by Gayathri Kishore and makeup by Salam.

Salim Ahamed is best known for Adaminte Makan Abu / Abu, Son of Adam, which won four Indian National Film Awards and was India's official entry to the Academy Awards. Earlier films include Pathemari, Kunjananthante Kada and And the Oscar Goes To…

"LEFTOVER comes from silence, memory and moral urgency," said Salim Ahamed. "It carries pain without spectacle, dignity without explanation, and a shared human experience that transcends borders. I am grateful to introduce the film to the international industry with Newton Cinema."

MAYILAA follows its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Audience Award in Toulouse. LEFTOVER's world premiere plans will be announced in coming weeks.

Newton Cinema's Marché slate also includes The Gambler, directed by Prasanna Vithanage, written by Vithanage and Anushka Senanayake, and starring Roshan Mathew, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Raj, Mahendra Perera and Lakshan Abeynayake, with cinematography by Rajeev Ravi, editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, music by K and sound design by Tapas Nayak; The Sorbonne Conspiracy, directed by Salim Ahamed; and The Wild Hunt, from TIFF alumnus Nithin Lukose.

Newton Cinema is in final discussions with international sales representation and Indian distribution partners for the festival journeys and theatrical releases of LEFTOVER, MAYILAA and its slate.

Anto Chittilappilly, Founder, CEO and Producer of Newton Cinema, said: "We are building a home for auteur cinema, for filmmakers whose work carries a signature and a conscience. With LEFTOVER, MAYILAA and our upcoming slate, we aim to stand with independent filmmakers, protect difficult and necessary stories, and bring voices from the margins into world cinema."

Newton Cinema is an international production house for auteur cinema, independent filmmakers and underrepresented voices, with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Kochi, India.

Media Contact:press@newtoncinema.com | www.newtoncinema.com | @newton_cinema

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