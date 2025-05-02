circle x black
NextRise 2025, Seoul: Asia's Premier Innovation Gateway for Global Startups

02 maggio 2025 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextRise 2025, Seoul, Asia's leading innovation fair encompassing cutting-edge tech trends and startup ecosystems, will be held on June 26–27, 2025 at COEX, Seoul.

Co-hosted by the Korea Development Bank (KDB)—one of Korea's largest policy banks and venture investors—and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA)—representing over 76,000 Korean trade enterprises including Samsung and Hyundai—NextRise has established itself as the most powerful platform for startups and innovation agencies seeking to collaborate with Korean industry leaders.

Now in its 7th year, NextRise 2025 will bring together:

In 2024, 373 startups built business partnerships, and 102 startups successfully raised a combined KRW 400 billion (~USD 300 million) in investment. This year's event will further amplify its focus on AI, Sustainability, and Mobility, with an expanded 1:1 Business Meetup program connecting startups with tech scouts from Fortune 500 companies.

Highlighting its global reach, Germany has been selected as the Country of Honor for 2025. A Startup Germany Pavilion and the Korea-Germany Open Innovation Summit will be hosted in collaboration with IFA Berlin and Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK). National innovation events from JETRO (Japan) and VivaTech (France) will also be featured alongside 20+ global innovation partners.

Startups seeking 1:1 business meetings with LG Chem, Hyundai Motor, Amazon AWS, Airbus, BMW, and more are encouraged to apply via www.nextrise.co.kr by May 12, 2025 (KST).

"NextRise is Asia's most vibrant platform where startups can directly collaborate with Korean conglomerates and uncover new investment opportunities," said an official from KITA."Last summer's NextRise became a turning point for me. It helped strengthen my network in Seoul and directly influenced the development of our new MVP, soon to be announced," shared a German startup CEO who joined in 2024.

For startups aiming for global expansion, and innovation agencies seeking PoC and market validation opportunities in Asia, NextRise 2025 is the definitive platform. Following the event, companies can also leverage the Startup Branch platform for localized guidance on establishing a Korean entity and scaling operations in Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676606/1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nextrise-2025-seoul-asias-premier-innovation-gateway-for-global-startups-302442556.html

