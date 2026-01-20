circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

NoFap sues Pornhub under RICO Act, alleges collusion with academics on global disinformation campaign

20 gennaio 2026 | 15.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a lawsuit recently filed in U.S. federal court, NoFap accuses Pornhub of engaging in an illegal operation to discredit and retaliate against dozens of addiction recovery resources, scientists, clinicians, sexual exploitation survivors, whistleblowers, lawsuit witnesses, journalists, and critics.

The 208-page complaint alleges a wide-ranging campaign by Pornhub's parent company Aylo, its trade association Free Speech Coalition, two academics, and other alleged collaborators.

The complaint alleges that pornography industry associates have targeted the plaintiffs for over a decade, including filing false law enforcement and administrative reports, posting thousands of defamatory statements online, conducting intrusive opposition research, relaying disinformation to journalists, staging hoaxes, and astroturfing Wikipedia pages. The complaint claims that there are at least 70 identified victims of similar conduct.

The complaint further asserts that the pornography industry has engaged in a long-running operation to suppress scientific research, influence academics, publish industry-aligned papers to manufacture the appearance of controversy, pressure professional organizations, and obstruct governmental regulation such as age verification.

The lawsuit currently names four Aylo entities as defendants, alongside two academics alleged to be covertly collaborating with the pornography industry. Taylor & Francis (a publisher) and UCLA (a university) are also named as defendants and are accused of aiding and abetting aspects of the other defendants' conduct. 17 causes of action are asserted, including racketeering, civil conspiracy, unfair competition, trademark dilution, defamation, and breach of contract.

NoFap's founder Alexander Rhodes said, "This lawsuit isn't only to prevent porn industry leadership from shutting down our peer-support platform. It's about protecting scientists, clinicians, educators, and others who fear career harm or retaliation for speaking about pornography's potential effects, including behavioral addiction and sexual dysfunction. For years, a chilling effect has skewed academia and coverage on this topic. Moreover, this case is about ensuring millions of people worldwide who want to quit or reduce pornography use can obtain support without interference."

Lead counsel David Kobylinski stated, "The pornography industry is borrowing from the 1950s tobacco industry's playbook. We hope this case triggers governmental oversight and, where warranted, criminal investigations."

Case Information:

Rhodes et al. v. Aylo Holdings, S.A.R.L. (d/b/a Pornhub), et al., No. 2:25-cv-01956 (W.D. Pa.).

About NoFap:

Founded in 2011, NoFap is a secular, evidence-based, inclusive, and sex-positive peer-support website for individuals seeking to reduce or quit pornography use.

Contact Information:

contact@NoFap.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nofap-sues-pornhub-under-rico-act-alleges-collusion-with-academics-on-global-disinformation-campaign-302665011.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Politica_E_PA Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Tempesta solare colpisce la Terra, cosa sta succedendo
Meloni chiude la missione asiatica, le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Sardegna e Sicilia per nubifragi
News to go
Cina 2025, surplus commerciale record di quasi 2 miliardi di dollari
Anguillara, carabinieri sul luogo del ritrovamento del cadavere - Video
Renzi: "State sottovalutando Vannacci" - Video
Piantedosi: "Pacchetto sicurezza in Cdm entro gennaio, poi in Parlamento" - Video
News to go
Truffe su WhatsApp, come difendersi
News to go
Putin: "Relazioni Italia-Russia lasciano molto a desiderare"
HBO Max Italia, grande evento a Roma per celebrare nuova piattaforma streaming - Video
Arezzo, esplosione e crollo di una palazzina: le immagini dei soccorsi
News to go
In pensione a 64 anni nel 2026, quando è possibile


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza