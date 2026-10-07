Nuix Neo Generative AI Framework

Governed, Enterprise-Grade Gen-AI Orchestration Layer for Unstructured Data Intelligence

SYDNEY, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuix (ASX: NXL) announces the Nuix Neo Generative AI (Gen AI) Framework, which directly addresses the governance, confidence, and auditability concerns that have limited the use of large language models (LLMs) and Gen AI in high-stakes legal, risk and investigation matters.

Nuix Neo's Gen AI Framework is a governed orchestration layer for putting Gen AI to work on organisations' structured and unstructured data, with the auditability, guardrails and cost control that enterprise use demands. It brings together audit-grade telemetry and policy-enforced guardrails to support evidentiary integrity and corporate usage controls for LLMs. It monitors and meters token usage to prevent runaway token costs as well as intelligently managing the context window to ground answers and strengthens the reliability of AI outputs.

The framework enables the responsible, auditable connection of a customer's selected LLM to enterprise data that is forensically and defensibly curated by the Nuix Neo platform. The Nuix Neo platform leverages over 25 years of R&D to deliver forensic-grade processing of an organisation's unstructured data and in doing so, provides a curated and forensically defensible data intelligence layer relied upon by hundreds of the world's most high-profile and high-stakes organisations. The Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework leverages this data intelligence layer and further tailors the experience to operationalise the application of customers' selected LLMs, for the kind of responsible and auditable application of Gen AI demanded by high-stakes organisations.

Under the Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework, customers retain the flexibility to choose the LLM and provider that best suits their requirements, with that flexibility designed to support the customers' choice of strategic goals, business objectives and innovation appetite. Nuix provides the governance framework that securely connects that model to the curated data intelligence layer delivered by the patented data processing engine in the Nuix Neo platform.

This enabled the LA County District Attorney's Office, for example, to select the AI models best suited to their business and then seamlessly integrate them into their Nuix Neo workflows.

Powerful application of the Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework

The Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework supports the delivery of two powerful capabilities known as Nuix Neo BYO AI and the Nuix Neo AI Agent, both of which leverage the framework's comprehensive enterprise-grade infrastructure to operationalise LLMs in a manner demanded by high-stakes organisations.

Nuix Neo BYO AI

Nuix Neo BYO AI leverages the Nuix Neo Gen AI Framework and further tailors it to enable thorough AI analysis across every item in a dataset. Rather than relying on other approaches that prioritise or sample subsets, it applies repeatable workflows to systematically process every item and then crafts structured reports, with links back to source items and citations for rapid and forensically defensible action, all the while providing clarity and control over key issues like token usage.

"With Nuix Neo's latest AI, we can move quickly to implement targeted solutions to digital evidence challenges and investigative bottlenecks, while satisfying our unique compliance needs. Being able to leverage the latest AI advancements while staying confined within our own environment is an accelerator," said Donn Hoffman, Chief Privacy Officer and Deputy District Attorney at Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Nuix Neo Agentic AI

The Nuix Neo AI Agent, a conversational investigation capability built on the Gen AI Framework, is available for Early Adopter participants, via the Nuix Responsible Innovation Framework. The AI Agent extends the Nuix Neo platform, allowing analysts to interrogate their data with reasoning across text, metadata, and images, with access to the full power of Nuix's APIs, including enhanced context from a curated knowledge graph, in a consistent, auditable way. The AI Agent is fully integrated into Nuix Neo, allowing analysts to follow any lead, in a fully managed, controlled and secured fashion.

In addition to Nuix Neo's powerful data processing and deterministic AI capabilities, the Gen AI capabilities provide flexibility and choice to customers to apply the most appropriate tool for solving enterprise use cases. Like Nuix Neo BYO AI, the AI Agent operates on that curated, forensically processed dataset in the Nuix Neo platform. As with any Gen AI capability, outputs remain probabilistic and must be verified against source material and are intended to support, not replace, the judgement of qualified investigators, analysts, reviewers, and legal professionals.

Organisations interested in the Nuix Neo Responsible Innovation Framework program, or in seeing the Gen AI Framework in action, can contact their Nuix representative or visit nuix.com/nuix-neo for more information.

About NuixNuix is a leading provider of investigative analytics and intelligence software, that empowers customers to be a force for good by finding truth in the digital world. We help customers collect, process and review large amounts of structured and unstructured data, making it searchable and actionable at scale and speed, with forensic accuracy.For further information, please visit nuix.com

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