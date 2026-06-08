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Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global, Near-Instant Payments to Global Businesses

08 giugno 2026 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced that it has joined Circle Payments Network (CPN), an always-on payments network designed to support near-instant cross-border settlement with stablecoins.

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This integration expands Nuvion's ability to offer instant, secure, multi-currency settlement across markets, deepening its mission to make global finance accessible to everyone, from creators earning across borders, businesses expanding internationally, and to large marketplaces and global platforms running high-volume payment flows.

Additionally, Nuvion will enable its customers to move money globally with stablecoin-powered settlements, 24/7 liquidity, and seamless connectivity to global corridors. The integration further strengthens Nuvion's goal of turning every business into a global business from day one.

 Through its CPN-enabled capabilities, Nuvion further offers customers:

"Joining Circle Payments Network accelerates our mission to build global financial infrastructure for everyone," said Keisha Clark, Managing Director, Nuvion. "We're enabling creators, businesses, and global platforms to move money with the speed and transparency the internet economy demands."

"Nuvion's modern platform helps unlock new use cases for stablecoin-powered payments across creators, marketplaces, and platforms," said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle. "It's integration with Circle Payments Network enables Nuvion to bring near-instant, compliant financial capabilities to the next generation of global businesses, delivering programmable money movement that meets the needs of today's digital economy."

About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platform built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs. With multi-currency accounts, global payment rails, treasury tools and compliance infrastructure, all accessible via a single API, Nuvion simplifies how businesses move, manage and grow money across borders. Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvion-joins-circle-payments-network-to-bring-global-near-instant-payments-to-global-businesses-302793117.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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