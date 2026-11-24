Businesses can turn a product link, photo or brief into video ads and Reels, without filming or editing experience.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every AI video tool promises a finished ad; most deliver AI slop. OpenClips.AI is the first AI video generation tool built to deliver launch-ready ads, and businesses see the price of every creative before a single dollar is spent.

OpenClips' Marketing Studio holds ready-made templates and example ads organized by industry, from restaurants and real estate to online stores and apps. Nobody has to start from a blank page or learn to write prompts: a team pastes a product link or photo and picks the template that fits. OpenClips takes care of the whole creative process, from script and scenes to voice, captions and sound, so the team only decides which ad goes live.

For mobile apps and games, OpenClips now also builds playable ads for Meta, Google, Unity and AppLovin from nothing more than a Play Store link, with no game description to write and no assets to upload.

Scroll-Stopping Ads with a Simple Brief

An online store pastes its product page. A restaurant uses a phone photo of the new dish. A real estate agent uploads the listing photos, and a software company starts from a few lines about the problem its product solves.

The market is full of tools; what businesses need are shortcuts. Shortcuts to a publish-ready reel, shortcuts to ready-to-ship templates, access to skills that write scroll-stopping ads and content. The team behind OpenClips spent more than 13 years in performance marketing learning what drives a good marketing strategy, then built OpenClips: a whole creative suite, simplified.

"Businesses don't need another AI model. They need an ad they can launch today," said Dan Petkovic, co-founder of OpenClips. "We built OpenClips so that someone who has never touched AI generation can use it from day one, and so that enterprise teams can build their own workflows on top of it." Sign up at openclips.ai.

Testing Ads Without Starting Over

For businesses running paid campaigns, the first ad is rarely the one that wins. Teams test different openings and messages to see what their audience responds to, and with OpenClips each new version starts from the same template instead of a new shoot.

Teams that want to connect OpenClips to the way they already work can run it from ChatGPT or Claudethrough MCP. Behind the platform is a real team: enterprise clients get real human support, from a first 20-minute call that ends with a live render of their own product to a reply within one business day after that.

OpenClips is an AI ad studio for businesses and enterprise marketing teams. It turns a product link, a photo or a short brief into launch-ready video ads and Reels, using ready-made templates and leading video and image models, including Seedance, Veo and Kling.

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