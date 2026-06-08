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Phenomenex Introduces Luna Omega HILIC LC Columns to Increase Sensitivity and Consistency in Polar Compound Analysis

08 giugno 2026 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Enhanced Polar Compound Retention and Separation

CTA

TORRANCE, Calif., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a Danaher Company and a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, today announced the launch of the new Luna Omega HILIC LC Columns, designed to deliver robust, improved separations of highly polar and hydrophilic compounds. The new column expands the trusted Luna Omega portfolio into hydrophilic interaction liquid chromatography (HILIC) and  combines Phenomenex's established silica expertise with modern surface chemistry engineered for enhanced method reliability, resolution and compatibility with UHPLC workflows. It addresses the increasing analytical demand for sensitive, consistent HILIC separations in biopharmaceutical, metabolomics, clinical, environmental, and food testing applications. 

"As method development challenges continue to evolve, scientists are asking for more reliable HILIC performance without the complexity traditionally associated with these methods," said Dr. Lauryn Bailey, Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing at Phenomenex. "Luna Omega HILIC was developed to simplify HILIC method development while maintaining the selectivity and reproducibility our customers expect from the Luna Omega family."

HILIC continues to grow in importance for compounds that cannot be adequately retained in reversed‑phase chromatography, including small polar metabolites, polar APIs, nucleotides, amino acids, and other hydrophilic analytes. Luna Omega HILIC is engineered with these workflows in mind, offering predictable performance and reduced variability—key considerations for regulated environments and high‑throughput laboratories.

Phenomenex will highlight the new Luna Omega HILIC LC Columns and discuss HILIC best practices at the 55th International Symposium on High Performance Liquid Phase Separations and Related Techniques (HPLC 2026), June 6-11.

Additional Resources

Luna Omega HILIC Columns hereHILIC Method Development Guidelines here

About PhenomenexPhenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories.  From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. 

About DanaherDanaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges, helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.comLet's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2995694/DH_Life.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984794/Phenomenex_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phenomenex-introduces-luna-omega-hilic-lc-columns-to-increase-sensitivity-and-consistency-in-polar-compound-analysis-302793416.html

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