PPC Group and METLEN Energy & Metals join forces to develop up to 1,500MW of energy storage projects across three countries

05 marzo 2026 | 12.10
ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PPC Group and METLEN, leading Greek companies in the electricity sector in Greece and the wider region, have signed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) for the establishment of a joint venture company, in which each party will hold a 50% stake. The purpose of the joint venture is the development, construction and operation of a portfolio of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) projects of up to 1,500 MW / 3,000 MWh in Romania, Bulgaria and Italy, of which 1,000 MW are expected to be implemented within the next 12 months.

 

The two parties are joining forces by contributing their respective expertise in development, construction and energy management. PPC Group, with its established presence in all three countries, ensures rapid project development and efficient energy management, while METLEN, leveraging its long-standing experience and reliable know-how, ensures the timely and high-quality construction of the projects.

