PR Newswire Amplify™ Expands Campaign & Content Creation Support to 7 Languages

AI-powered enhancement streamlines workflows for communicators and strengthens PR Newswire's industry-leading solutions for global campaigns.

LONDON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable global organisations to effectively reach audiences in the Americas and Europe without compromising speed or brand consistency, PR Newswire has launched enhanced multilingual support for its Amplify platform. This expansion allows public relations, communications, marketing and investor relations teams to generate on-brand, consistent messaging in the regions' native languages within minutes.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pr_newswire/9401551-en-pr-newswire-amplify-multiple-language-support

Enabling Consistent Messaging Across Languages

Customers have sought an efficient way to expand the reach of their stories to non-English-speaking audiences globally without significantly slowing down their processes. With the new feature — and plans for future multilingual enhancements — PR Newswire's customers are able to easily create campaign strategies and multichannel content like press releases, blogs, articles and media pitches in the following languages: English (US), English (UK), French (CA), French (FR), German, Spanish and Portuguese.

The expanded multilingual support complements PR Newswire's industry-leading global distribution network and international campaign support. Now, global communications teams can easily plan and create campaign content with a consistent brand voice across regions, ensuring their stories reach their most critical audiences via multiple channels and languages.

In addition to being able to AI-generate new content in-language using the enhanced support capabilities in Amplify, PR Newswire customers can also continue to rely on the company's trusted translation services when distributing their existing press release drafts to global audiences.

Expanding Global Campaign Reach

The announcement marks the latest innovation to the AI-powered multichannel campaign management capabilities within the Amplify platform. Without a centralised strategy tool, brand voice across regions can become fragmented or get "lost in translation," leading to a disjointed global brand identity. Global communications teams can now generate native content variants for their key markets so that they can maintain brand control while empowering local teams.

"Our customers rely on our unparalleled distribution network to reach audiences globally with impact and authenticity," said Matt Brown, PR Newswire President. "This new capability strengthens our decades-long support for in-language global campaigns. We are thrilled to expand the multilingual support within our platform to help our customers generate high-quality, in-language campaign assets with the help of our advanced, proprietary AI.

"This support for additional key languages — and more on the way — further demonstrates the ways PR Newswire Amplify™ is transforming how communicators operate, dramatically reducing time-to-market for global campaigns and fostering stronger connections with audiences worldwide."

Enhancing Multichannel Amplification™ for Brand Stories

Expanded multilingual support is the latest innovation introduced to Amplify, PR Newswire's AI-powered, PR-driven campaign management platform. Customers have access to a full suite of tools, including:

Explore all Amplify can do at https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/amplify-platform/.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 500,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our innovative AI-powered PR Newswire Amplify™ platform, award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive Multichannel Amplification™ catalogue of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For more than 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination worldwide for brands to share their most important news stories.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-newswire-amplify-expands-campaign--content-creation-support-to-7-languages-302794057.html

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