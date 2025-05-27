Productsup and Protokol partner to streamline creation of Digital Product Passports to prepare for EU compliance

The new integration empowers companies to prepare for upcoming European Union regulations faster and more cost-effectively

BERLIN, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Productsup, a leading enterprise feed management and syndication platform, together with Protokol, a leading Digital Product Passport (DPP) solutions provider, today announced a new partnership enabling companies to create DPPs from existing product data to prepare for the EU's upcoming Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). The collaboration offers a direct integration between the two platforms, enabling businesses to leverage their optimized product data to create Digital Product Passports effortlessly.

As the ESPR will mandate the implementation of DPPs across several industries and product groups — for businesses placing products in the EU market, regardless of where they're manufactured — the partnership supports all businesses now navigating these new requirements.

"Gathering product data to create DPPs is often a significant undertaking for companies, requiring teams to source information from disparate sources and systems, organize and standardize the data in various formats, and make it readily available to the right stakeholders," said Lars Rensing, CEO at Protokol. "The beauty of our partnership with Productsup is that companies seeking to create DPPs can simply utilize their existing product data, both from the Productsup platform and imported from external sources. It reduces the burden of gathering and organizing that data in line with EU DPP requirements, so you achieve compliance faster without rework or disruption, saving time and minimizing errors."

The EU's DPP mandate, part of the broader Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), aims to boost product traceability, sustainability, and circularity across industries. Starting in 2027 with sectors like textiles, and industries such as steel and electronics to follow shortly after, the DPP will make key product information — from materials and repairability to recyclability and environmental impact — accessible throughout a product's lifecycle. This will help businesses meet sustainability goals, enhance supply chain transparency, and empower consumers to make more informed choices.

Complementing this, the Omnibus Regulation is designed to harmonize sustainability data sharing across policies like ESPR and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Even as CSRD implementation faces delays into late 2025, companies are using this window to prepare for long-term compliance. To be DPP-ready, businesses must collect and standardize detailed product data, such as material composition, repair guidelines, and certifications, in secure, machine-readable formats accessible to stakeholders across the supply chain, in line with ESPR and Omnibus standards.

"Our integration with Protokol doesn't just help businesses prepare for compliance — it automates complex data processes to deliver a smarter, more scalable solution," said Johannis Hatt, CEO at Productsup. "Companies can automatically transform their enriched product data into detailed digital product passports — without manual reformatting or redundant data entry. This direct integration streamlines the entire DPP creation process, reducing the time and resources required to prepare for EU mandates. By combining our strengths, we're bringing an end-to-end offering to the market, helping companies work toward compliance while safeguarding data integrity and setting them up for long-term success across multiple regulatory landscapes, from DPP to CSRD and beyond."

About Protokol

Protokol is a technology provider that builds Digital Product Passport solutions for companies of all sizes and stages.

Our purpose-built DPP platform enables early adopters to both launch pilot projects across their product portfolio to work towards regulatory compliance, and to implement future-proof solutions that deliver on sustainability and circularity objectives now.

Alongside our diverse ecosystem of trusted partners who specialise in everything from regulatory compliance, to product standardisation, sustainability, LCAs and more; we deliver a holistic DPP solution that ensures compliance, facilitates circularity, enhances the customer experience and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Protokol's Digital Product Passport consulting and development services, and to find out how we can support your next project from concept to launch and beyond, visit https://www.protokol.com/services/

About Productsup

Productsup enables global companies to create perfect product content journeys for every channel and target consumer worldwide. Processing over two trillion products a month, the highly scalable feed management and syndication platform is equipped for the most sophisticated enterprise customers, helping them overcome commerce complexity to create consistent product, brand, and service experiences. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup works with over 1,000 brands, including Sephora, Beiersdorf, and ALDI.

