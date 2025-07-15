Pudu Robotics Launches PUDU MT1 Vac: AI-powered Robotic Sweeper & Vacuum Sets New Standard for Commercial Dry Cleaning

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, today unveiled the PUDU MT1 Vac, an AI-powered robotic Sweeper and Vacuum designed to meet the rising demand for high-performance dry cleaning in commercial and industrial spaces. Combining sweeping, vacuuming, and dust-mopping functions in a single robot, MT1 Vac brings intelligent automation to large-area environments such as airports, metro stations, hotels, casinos, and office buildings.

The MT1 Vac expands Pudu Robotics' cleaning portfolio by addressing a clear market need for reliable, high-capacity automated vacuuming. Positioned between the wet-cleaning-focused CC1 series and the original MT1 sweeper for large debris, the MT1 Vac was developed from real-world customer insights to provide enhanced suction power and specialized dry-cleaning performance for demanding applications.

Building on the MT1's proven AI-powered sweeping technology for large-scale environments, the MT1 Vac introduces advanced vacuuming, upgraded filtration, and multi-surface adaptability. Equipped with LiDAR SLAM and VSLAM navigation for dynamic environment mapping, alongside IoT integration for seamless multi-floor operations, MT1 Vac ensures efficient and flexible cleaning in challenging, high-traffic settings.

Key Innovations That Set PUDU MT1 Vac Apart

As the cleaning industry continues to adopt smarter and more specialized automation, MT1 Vac strengthens Pudu Robotics' position as a leader in intelligent cleaning solutions. Building on the foundation of the original MT1, it delivers targeted enhancements in vacuum performance, filtration, and adaptability—offering a dependable, intelligent solution for modern facility operations.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics emphasizes three core technologies: mobility, manipulation, and artificial intelligence. Pudu Robotics has taken the lead in establishing a comprehensive range of specialized, semi-humanoid, and humanoid robotic products in the industry. Currently, Pudu Robotics offers three product lines: service delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, and industrial delivery robots, which are deployed across ten major industries, including food and beverage, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment and sports, industrial facilities, education, and more. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 100,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 1,000 cities across 80+ countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

