Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU TOMO S Series: Extending Lawn Care Automation to Blade Sharpening

Bringing commercial robotics expertise home, PUDU combines automated blade care, precise edge cutting and intelligent navigation for easier lawn maintenance.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial robotics, today officially unveiled the PUDU TOMO S Series at its product launch event, bringing its robotics expertise into the home. Built around the SharpLoop™ Self-Sharpening System, the robotic mower series combines automated blade care with precise lawn maintenance to help homeowners achieve consistently clean cuts with less routine upkeep.

PUDU's move into home robotics builds on years of serving demanding commercial environments. Working with globally renowned companies including Walmart, Toyota, Marriott and Pizza Hut has strengthened its experience in product reliability, adaptability, efficient deployment and ongoing support. Enterprise requirements for operational stability have helped PUDU develop and deploy robotics at scale, providing a foundation for its expansion into everyday home life.

Underpinning this expansion is PUDU's "One Brain, Multiple Embodiments" architecture, which brings together embodied navigation, manipulation and interaction, alongside motion control and multi-robot coordination. This scalable foundation supports different robot forms and applications, enabling PUDU to bring its capabilities into the home.

"Bringing robotics home means giving people more time to enjoy everyday life," said Felix Zhang, CEO of PUDU. "With PUDU TOMO, we are applying years of commercial robotics experience to lawn care, combining reliable performance with automation that extends from mowing to blade maintenance. By reducing the routine work behind a well-kept lawn, we are bringing our mission of making work easier and life better into people's homes."

PUDU TOMO S Series: Self-Sharpening System for Consistently Clean Cuts

Automated mowing saves time, but keeping blades sharp remains a recurring task for homeowners. The PUDU TOMO S Series brings blade care into the mowing cycle, combining automatic sharpening with powerful cutting to maintain lawn quality with less routine intervention.

At its core, the SharpLoop™ Self-Sharpening System automatically sharpens the rotary blades at the charging station when needed. This tool-free mow-return-sharpen-repeat cycle helps preserve blade sharpness and cutting performance over time. By reducing routine blade maintenance and replacement, it means less hands-on work with sharp blades and more time for homeowners to relax and enjoy their gardens.

The Lift-Cut-Discharge System tackles tall, dense and wet grass with dual 636 W high-torque motors driving the blades at up to 6,000 RPM. Aerodynamic high-lift blades raise flattened grass into the cutting path, while a dedicated rear discharge channel guides clippings away to help prevent buildup and blockages—delivering cleaner cuts with less clogging and manual rework.

Attention to detail extends to the lawn's finish. PUDU TOMO's Zero Edge Cutting combines an offset cutting deck with intelligent side sensing and a responsive side bumper. The deck positions the cutting path close to the boundary, while sensing and bumper feedback help guide movement along walls, trees, flower beds and open lawn edges, reducing uncut strips and manual trimming. Meanwhile, 180° rear-wheel zero-turn steering enables smooth, tight turns with less turf disruption. Alternating mowing directions and perimeter return routes further support an even appearance with fewer visible tracks.

All-wheel drive helps PUDU TOMO tackle challenging lawns with confidence. Four independent high-torque hub motors provide traction on slopes up to 45°. A floating cutting deck follows ground contours, while independent suspension supports obstacle crossing up to 6 cm.

Triple-Sense Navigation combines 360° LiDAR, AI Vision and network RTK for centimeter-level positioning without a local RTK reference station. One-Tap Auto Mapping identifies lawn boundaries and plans routes from the first run, eliminating boundary wires and manual mapping.

The PUDU TOMO S Series comes in three versions for lawns from 1,500 m² (0.37 acres) to 5,000 m² (1.24 acres), with sales expected in early spring 2027. For pricing and regional availability, visit PUDU HOME and subscribe for product news and launch updates.

About PUDU TOMO

TOMO is Pudu Robotics' consumer robotic lawn care product line, redefining the standard of robot mowing through innovative cutting technologies that make lawn care simpler than ever. Featuring the world's first self-sharpening rotary-blade robotic mower, the TOMO lineup frees homeowners from blade maintenance and replacement, delivering consistently precise, high-quality cuts—season after season.

Backed by Pudu Robotics, ranked No. 1 globally in commercial service robotics by both revenue and shipment volume, with over 130,000 robots shipped across more than 85 countries and regions and more than 1,900 patent applications worldwide, PUDU TOMO brings this proven technological foundation into the home, making effortless, worry-free lawn care accessible to households around the world.

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