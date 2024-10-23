Pudu Robotics Unveils the Latest Version of FlashBot, Elevating Smart Building Delivery to a New Level

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, today proudly announces the launch of its upgraded building delivery robot, FlashBot. The latest version of FlashBot is set to revolutionize intelligent delivery across various facilities, including hotels, office buildings, apartments, healthcare centers, and hospitals, further enhancing digital management and services.

Due to technological limitations, traditional building delivery robots are predominantly confined to indoor settings, leaving many semi-outdoor delivery scenarios unfulfilled. Areas such as resort hotel gardens, swimming pool zones, open terraces in office buildings, and hospital outdoor gardens have significant delivery needs but are often underserved. To bridge these service gaps, Pudu Robotics has introduced the new FlashBot, specifically designed to operate in semi-outdoor environments. This innovation not only expands the reach of delivery services but also enhances their quality, transitioning robots from purely indoor settings to semi-outdoor areas.

"The new FlashBot is a reflection of Pudu Robotics' dedication to ongoing innovation and prioritizing our customers' needs," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "By expanding its operational capabilities to include semi-outdoor environments, we are delivering an even more versatile and dependable solution. This ensures that our clients benefit from consistent, high-quality delivery services, no matter the setting."

Pudu Robotics is committed to developing efficient, safe, and intelligent commercial service robots, earning global acclaim for its advanced technology. The upgraded FlashBot embodies this commitment by enhancing smart building delivery, making services more convenient and intelligent. This innovation is not only a breakthrough in building delivery but also a key driver for the future of smart buildings and smart cities worldwide.

Learn more about the new FlashBot: https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/flashbot-new

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537012/Pudu_Robotics_releases_latest_version_FlashBot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg