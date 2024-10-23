Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Pudu Robotics Unveils the Latest Version of FlashBot, Elevating Smart Building Delivery to a New Level

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, today proudly announces the launch of its upgraded building delivery robot, FlashBot. The latest version of FlashBot is set to revolutionize intelligent delivery across various facilities, including hotels, office buildings, apartments, healthcare centers, and hospitals, further enhancing digital management and services.

Due to technological limitations, traditional building delivery robots are predominantly confined to indoor settings, leaving many semi-outdoor delivery scenarios unfulfilled. Areas such as resort hotel gardens, swimming pool zones, open terraces in office buildings, and hospital outdoor gardens have significant delivery needs but are often underserved. To bridge these service gaps, Pudu Robotics has introduced the new FlashBot, specifically designed to operate in semi-outdoor environments. This innovation not only expands the reach of delivery services but also enhances their quality, transitioning robots from purely indoor settings to semi-outdoor areas.

Key Features of the new FlashBot:

"The new FlashBot is a reflection of Pudu Robotics' dedication to ongoing innovation and prioritizing our customers' needs," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "By expanding its operational capabilities to include semi-outdoor environments, we are delivering an even more versatile and dependable solution. This ensures that our clients benefit from consistent, high-quality delivery services, no matter the setting."

Pudu Robotics is committed to developing efficient, safe, and intelligent commercial service robots, earning global acclaim for its advanced technology. The upgraded FlashBot embodies this commitment by enhancing smart building delivery, making services more convenient and intelligent. This innovation is not only a breakthrough in building delivery but also a key driver for the future of smart buildings and smart cities worldwide.

Learn more about the new FlashBot: https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/flashbot-new

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537012/Pudu_Robotics_releases_latest_version_FlashBot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-unveils-the-latest-version-of-flashbot-elevating-smart-building-delivery-to-a-new-level-302283409.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza delivery robot versione version fornitura
Vedi anche
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza