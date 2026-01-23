QCY Introduces the MeloBuds N20: Premium Hybrid NC Wireless Earbuds for an Elevated Everyday.

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the audio landscape continues to be enriched by a wave of standout innovations, QCY, a leading brand driven by continuous audio innovation, proudly unveils its Hybrid Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds — MeloBuds N20. Combining exceptional sound performance, powerful hybrid noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of immersive listening, the MeloBuds N20 is designed to surprise and delight, elevating commutes and everyday moments into experiences that are smarter, more comfortable, and blissfully quiet.

Tailored Sound, Elevated ListeningAt the heart of the sound experience is a 13mm dynamic driver, precisely engineered to deliver rich, full-bodied audio with remarkable depth and clarity. From resonant lows to finely detailed mids and highs, every note is reproduced with balance and power, bringing music to life with natural warmth and immersive presence. Whether you are listening to music, podcasts, or calls, the expansive driver ensures a more expressive and engaging soundstage, transforming everyday listening into a truly refined audio experience.

Immersive ANC Delivers Pure FocusEngineered for clarity in every environment, the advanced ANC intelligently adapts to your surroundings. With up to 55 dB of ANC, multiple precision-tuned modes, and adjustable levels of control, it delivers immersive silence where you need it most, whether you're indoors, on your daily commute, moving through a crowded space, or facing strong wind. Every detail is designed to reduce distraction, so your sound remains pure, balanced, and effortlessly present.

Power That Lasts All DayBuilt for all-day listening, it offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case (ANC off). Stay immersed from morning to night without interruption. With wireless charging support, powering up is effortless, bringing a cleaner, more seamless everyday experience.

Always Connected, Always in SyncEngineered for a fluid listening experience, the earbuds support dual-device connectivity, allowing seamless switching between two devices without interruption. From music to calls, from work to entertainment, your sound stays perfectly in sync with your rhythm.

For gaming and video, the 0.068-second low-latency mode delivers precise audio synchronization, ensuring every detail arrives on time. Clear, fluid and immersive, the sound keeps you fully engaged in every moment.

Build for Everyday DurabilityWith an IPX4 water-resistance rating, the earbuds are built to handle sweat, light rain, and everyday wear, making them suitable for workouts and on-the-go use.

Availability and PricesQCY officially announced MeloBuds N20 in January. Available in White, and Black, the MeloBuds N20 is priced at $29.99. For more details, please visit the QCY website.

About QCYQCY is a premier audio brand, established in 2009. As a global leader in wireless audio technology, QCY boasts over 200 technology research and development engineers and operates a comprehensive ecosystem integrating production, research and development, sales, and an audio testing laboratory. The brand's distribution channels span across the globe. For more information about QCY and its brands and products, please visit qcy.com.

