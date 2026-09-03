Quantinuum Signs Non-binding MOU with Aramco to Explore Synergies Leveraging Industrial Quantum Computing Research, Applications, and Expertise

Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aims to support innovation and operational excellence within the energy sector.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, today announced the signing of a non-binding MOU with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to explore a series of industrial use cases, enhance quantum computing capabilities, and prepare for a potential research collaboration focused on fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Under the MOU, the companies intend to undertake preliminary technical onboarding and engage in knowledge exchange activities. They will also identify Aramco's challenges that may be suitable for quantum computing research with an emphasis on solving complex problems in energy and digital transformation. The collaboration aims to assess how future generations of quantum systems may address relevant scientific and industrial challenges, and to benchmark different quantum computing modalities.

The collaboration complements Aramco's existing initiatives to position itself as a leader in the application of advanced quantum technologies within the energy industry, reinforcing its efforts towards supporting the digital transformation of the sector and contributing to the evolving quantum computing roadmap for the energy industry.

"Organizations that expect to benefit from quantum computing need to begin developing their expertise, algorithms and workflows today," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President and CEO of Quantinuum. "This MOU creates a framework for Quantinuum and Aramco to exchange expertise, identify important industrial challenges and prepare for a deeper research collaboration. By combining Aramco's scientific and engineering knowledge with Quantinuum's integrated hardware and software capabilities, we aim to build a strong foundation for research across future generations of quantum computing."

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[1] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally. The company has a global workforce of over 800 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Quantinuum to predict all such factors. For additional information on these and other risks that could affect Quantinuum's forward-looking statements, see Quantinuum's risk factors discussed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Quantinuum does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] As of December 31, 2025.

press@quantinuum.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-signs-non-binding-mou-with-aramco-to-explore-synergies-leveraging-industrial-quantum-computing-research-applications-and-expertise-302869100.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.