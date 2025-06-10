circle x black
Martedì 10 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 13:14
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

RAINBOWCO Upgrades Global Brand Strategy, Strengthening GENMA's Leadership in High-End Equipment

10 giugno 2025 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANTONG, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, announced a significant brand strategy upgrade. Effective from September 1, 2025, the GENMA-KALMAR joint brand will unify under GENMA, aligning with global trends toward market consolidation in high-end equipment.

This strategic consolidation aims to create a clearer global brand identity for GENMA and enhance synergies with the KOCH brand. RAINBOWCO's portfolio includes three core brands:

Susan Zha, General Manager of the Terminal Container Handling Solution SBU, emphasized that this brand upgrade is crucial for future operations. She stated, "This transition reflects our commitment to better management for our brand operations, and we have high hopes that the consistency in product technology standards, supply chain systems, and service frameworks, position us for greater success in the market."

The upgrade follows RAINBOWCO's strategic acquisition of KALMAR's heavy crane business in 2022, which integrated a core team to bolster GENMA-KALMAR's technical capabilities and global operational reach. This initiative has already yielded significant successes, key achievements include 40 RTGs for Damietta and 50 RTGs for Marsa Maroc.

Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO, reiterated the company's focus on high-end equipment. He noted, "At RAINBOWCO, we are dedicated to high-end equipment, and as we expand our manufacturing and assembly bases, aiming to better serve our customers worldwide."

Founded in 2003, RAINBOWCO has established five production bases and employs over 3,600 people worldwide. Its annual revenue for 2024 has surpassed $1 billion. The brand invites global partners to join them at the TOC Europe 2025 exhibition during 17-19 June 2025, where they will showcase the latest advancements at their booth GENMA SOLUTIONS_J18. Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693863/0522.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rainbowco-upgrades-global-brand-strategy-strengthening-genmas-leadership-in-high-end-equipment-302477587.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

