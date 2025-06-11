Redwood Software Accelerates SAP Transformation and AI Readiness with Southwest Gas and RS Group

Enterprises reveal how Redwood's automation fabric solutions integrate with SAP to deliver ROI and fuel AI adoption

FRISCO, Texas, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software™, the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes, showcased how customers accelerate digital transformation and prepare for AI through modern workload automation at SAP Sapphire in Orlando and Madrid. As SAP spotlighted generative AI advances across S/4HANA, Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Joule, Redwood customers Southwest Gas and RS Group demonstrated how RunMyJobs by Redwood drives efficiency by orchestrating complex SAP and non-SAP processes at scale, delivering the clean, reliable, real-time data essential to powering AI innovations.

"RunMyJobs enables us to automate our entire meter-to-cash process with visibility from a single pane of glass," said Laxman Challa, Director of Application Services at Southwest Gas, during the session, "Automate your mission-critical processes with RunMyJobs by Redwood." A leading energy provider serving more than two million customers in the southwest U.S., Southwest Gas relies on RunMyJobs to integrate with the latest SAP technologies and orchestrate hundreds of interdependent jobs that run up to seven hours daily. The visibility and reliability of RunMyJobs allow Southwest Gas to innovate upstream, delivering clean, timely data that AI and analytics tools depend on for actionable business insights.

At SAP Sapphire, Redwood showcased Redwood Insights, a powerful new capability for AI-enabled observability of automation workflows. By providing real-time visibility into process performance, exceptions and dependencies, Redwood Insights equips IT and business leaders to identify risks early, optimize efficiency and strengthen compliance. Redwood's leadership in AI innovations was further showcased in a live demonstration of how RunMyJobs works alongside SAP Joule, SAP's generative AI copilot, pointing to a future where intelligent insights directly trigger and orchestrate business-critical processes. The powerful partnership unlocks AI and automation fabrics to drive greater efficiency and productivity.

Redwood customer RS Group, a global industrial distributor headquartered in the U.K., shared on stage that they eliminated daily disruptions in high-volume order processing and warehouse operations across 26 markets. Prior to implementing RunMyJobs, the company faced frequent high-priority incidents such as sync failures and missed dependencies. Today, RS Group has achieved job execution reliability above 99%. "We now meet our promise to our business and customers," said Dharmesh Patel, Head of SAP Development & Services at RS Group. This operational stability has created a strong foundation for adopting next-generation SAP and AI capabilities, directly aligning with SAP's strategic focus on AI-driven ERP transformation.

"When customers achieve this level of control and performance, they're not just keeping the pace; they're setting the standard," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "Redwood's automation fabric solutions power business transformation. The real impact comes when automation extends beyond IT into the heart of enterprise operations, driving agility and establishing the foundation to compete and thrive in an AI-powered world."

As a proud Gold sponsor at SAP Sapphire, Redwood also celebrated key milestones:

Having partnered with SAP for over two decades, Redwood has become a strategic extension of SAP, aligning product roadmaps and co-innovating to deliver measurable ROI. RunMyJobs is the only SaaS-based workload automation solution included in the RISE with SAP reference architecture, available exclusively through SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS). Its native integration with SAP S/4HANA (on-premises and cloud), BTP, Business Data Cloud (BDC) and other SAP and complementary solutions makes it a key enabler of scalable, AI-ready business transformation. As SAP customers embrace AI, they're relying on RunMyJobs to orchestrate the intelligent processes that power real business outcomes.

About Redwood Software

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit www.redwood.com. Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software.

For more information, press only:Liz Reillylreilly@nextpr.comNext PR

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389109/Redwood_Software_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire