Resonant Clinical Solutions Expands Advanced-Therapy and Cryogenic Storage Capabilities with Acquisition of Creapharm Bioservices

Specialized services expansion in Europe builds on Resonant's global Biorepository offering to support complex clinical programs, including cell and gene therapies

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant Clinical Solutions, a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle, today announced that it has acquired France-based Creapharm Bioservices from Myonex, a global clinical trial supply and packaging company with operations in the U.S., France, and Germany. The acquisition expands Resonant's Biorepository capabilities in Europe and strengthens its ability to support increasingly complex clinical programs, including cell and gene therapy trials requiring highly specialized handling and storage.

Based in Bailly-Romainvilliers, France, Creapharm Bioservices provides specialized biobanking and cryogenic storage for biotherapeutics, Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) and biological samples, including vapor-phase nitrogen storage to -196°C, mechanical freezer and cold storage, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) sample storage and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) quality-control sample custody. The acquisition addresses a growing need as clinical pipelines shift toward increasingly specialized modalities. A study published by IQVIA in August 2025 found that non-small-molecule assets, including advanced modalities, accounted for 46% of Phase I–III clinical trial starts in 2024, up from 38% five years earlier.

"Life sciences companies increasingly need partners with the specialized expertise, infrastructure, and global reach to support more of the clinical trial lifecycle," said Christophe Berthoux, Chief Executive Officer, Resonant Clinical Solutions. "Creapharm Bioservices strengthens our ability to support customers developing complex and sensitive therapies, including cell and gene therapies, while complementing our existing offerings across Biorepository, Kitting, and Equipment & Ancillary services. Together, these capabilities advance our strategy to support more of the clinical journey at global scale."

Expanding Specialized Biorepository CapabilitiesCreapharm Bioservices is now part of Resonant's Biorepository business, expanding its global footprint and adding specialized expertise in cryogenic storage and the handling of highly sensitive biological materials. Creapharm Bioservices adds complementary capabilities including:

"Creapharm Bioservices strengthens the specialized support we can provide customers that are managing increasingly sensitive materials and complex clinical programs," said Corey Stone, Vice President and General Manager - Biorepository, Resonant Clinical Solutions. "We are excited to welcome the Creapharm Bioservices team and build on the strong technical knowledge and customer relationships they have established."

"Creapharm Bioservices is a natural fit for Resonant," said Greg Lavin, Chief Executive Officer of Myonex. "Its specialized expertise is a strong complement to Resonant's global Biorepository offering. This transaction allows Myonex to further concentrate on our core strengths and future strategy, and we look forward to seeing the Creapharm Bioservices team achieve continued success under Resonant's leadership."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Resonant Clinical SolutionsResonant Clinical Solutions is a global clinical solutions partner serving life sciences organizations across the clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle. Through its Biorepository, Kitting, and Equipment & Ancillary businesses, Resonant helps customers manage complexity, reduce risk, and support critical clinical programs around the world. With more than 850 employees across the U.S., U.K., and Europe, Resonant has supported more than 2,500 clinical trials, facilitated more than 20,000 customer-site shipments, and manages more than 100 million research assets in storage. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and diagnostic and reference laboratories.

Resonant's mission is to empower its partners with comprehensive, global clinical supply chain and sample lifecycle solutions that remove complexity and enable them to focus on science and patients. For more information, visit resonantclinical.com.

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