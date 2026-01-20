Rokid Ai Glasses Style Now Available Globally

The world's first open ecosystem AI smart glasses—ultra-light, prescription-first, and built for ChatGPT, Qwen, DeepSeek, and more—are now shipping worldwide, starting at $299.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid, a global pioneer in AI-powered smart eyewear and human–computer interaction, today announced the official commercial availability of Rokid Ai Glasses Style, following its global debut at CES 2026. The product is now available for purchase on Rokid 's official website and Amazon (US) / Amazon (DE).

Rokid Ai Glasses Style is a major step toward mainstream adoption of AI glasses: bringing an open AI ecosystem, all-day comfort, and the industry's most comprehensive prescription solution to everyday consumers at a starting price of $299. At 38.5 grams, Style is among the lightest full-featured AI glasses on the market, combining voice-centric, multimodal AI interaction with up to 12 hours of daily use and 24 hours of standby.

AI Needs a New Terminal

Each major technology cycle has been defined by a dominant terminal: mainframes, PCs, and smartphones. Rokid believes AI will follow the same trajectory.

"AI will inevitably reshape how people interact with technology, and that requires a new terminal," said Zoro Shao, Global General Manager of Rokid. "In the AI era, we believe glasses—not phones—will become the primary platform. Smartphones will remain essential for computing, connectivity, and storage, but interaction increasingly favors devices that are closest to the body and fastest to respond."

As smart glasses achieve longer battery life and all-day wearing comfort, they enable an always-on AI experience, a use case smartphones are structurally less suited to deliver.

Open Ecosystem as a Long-Term Strategy

Central to Rokid's approach is an open AI ecosystem strategy. Instead of building a closed hardware-and-model stack, Rokid supports access to multiple AI services and models, enabling developers and enterprises to build localized, vertical, and cross-market applications on top of its wearable platform.

Rokid operates one of the world's largest XR and wearable AI developer communities, with more than 20,000 registered developers and thousands of enterprise partners globally.

AI Glasses, Finally Ready for Everyday Life

Rokid Ai Glasses Style highlights four world-first innovations: the first open, global AI ecosystem supporting multiple engines and cross-region functionality; the first dual-chip architecture with NXP RT600 and Qualcomm AR1; the first voice interaction in 12 languages with translation in 89; and the first multimodal AI with voice, gestures, and controls. These advancements make AI glasses practical, stylish, and accessible.

Through Rokid's global online prescription platform, users can upload prescriptions and receive custom lenses within 7–10 days. Rokid Ai Glasses Style supports prescriptions from plano to ±15.00D, including myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, progressive lenses, and a full range of functional coatings, such as photochromic, blue-light filtering, UV protection, polarized, and anti-reflective. Dynamic photochromic lenses, available in six colors, transition from clear indoor lenses to outdoor sunglasses in approximately 25 seconds, allowing one pair of glasses to adapt seamlessly across daily environments.

Pricing & Availability, Where to Buy, and Accessibility Initiative

Starting price: $299Golden Bundle: $398, including 1.60 index photochromic prescription lensesWhere to Buy:

Style launches in Jet Black, with Translucent Gray arriving in March 2026.

Rokid also continues its "Leave Nobody Behind" initiative, offering an additional $20 subsidies for visually impaired users worldwide.

About Rokid

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and AI, creating human-centered smart glasses that integrate intelligence seamlessly into everyday life. Rokid serves consumers, developers, and enterprises worldwide and hosts China's largest XR developer community. The company has received multiple CES Innovation Awards and five German iF Design Awards.

For more information, visit https://global.rokid.com/

