ROVENSA NEXT LAUNCHES "BIOSOLUTIONIZE AGRICULTURE", A GLOBAL CAMPAIGN TO SHOWCASE HOW BIOSOLUTIONS DRIVE PROFITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE FARMING

MADRID, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovensa Next, the global leader in biosolutions, is launching Biosolutionize Agriculture, a science-backed campaign that showcases how biosolutions help growers improve performance and profitability, reduce synthetic load and farm more sustainably across crops and climates worldwide.

On farms, the results are measurable and often striking. Rovensa Next agronomical trials demonstrate: improved yields under heat and drought, increased fruit weights and quality, and earlier harvests. In soils, benefits include higher phosphorus availability, reduced water usage, enhanced spray efficiency, and farmers cutting synthetic inputs without compromising performance.

"Growers don't need promises; they need solutions that deliver tangible results in the field. With more than 65 years of experience and data from hundreds of trials, we are demonstrating that biosolutions empower farmers to stay profitable and meet sustainability demands," stated Javier Calleja, CEO of Rovensa Group, during the presentation of Biosolutionize Agriculture at Fruit Attraction, the leading international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector, in Madrid.

When Science Meets Profitability

Rovensa Next' Biosolutionize Agriculture campaign showcases science-backed answers to today's farming challenges. Its strategies help growers mitigate abiotic stress, improve soil health and vitality, enhance water-use efficiency, boost crop quality and resilience, optimize agricultural inputs, preserve beneficial insect populations, manage pests and diseases effectively and support resistance management.

"Biosolutions are the ultimate answer to empower growers so they can boost yields and crop quality, reduce dependence on synthetic inputs, and support the transition to a more resilient agriculture", claimed Javier Calleja.

Addressing a Global Need

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations[1], food systems account for about one third of global greenhouse gas emissions, which makes farm-level efficiency and resilience central to climate goals.

Given that agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of global freshwater withdrawals [2] , enhancing water-use efficiency is paramount, especially in drought-prone regions. Moreover, with 33% of soils already degraded [3] , – a figure projected to rise sharply by 2050 if current trends persist – protecting soil functions and vitality becomes an urgent imperative.

Rovensa Next biosolutions are built to tackle current real-world pressures through integrated crop strategies. More than just products, they represent a comprehensive solution, combining biological and natural-based products, innovative technologies, and farming practices. This approach equips growers with essential tools to promote sustainable agriculture and address the global challenges facing the sector today.

This is why the company offers the widest science-backed portfolio in the market, spanning biostimulants, biofertilizers, bionutrition, biocontrol (bioinsecticides, bionematicides, biofungicides), and adjuvants. It includes bespoke crop programs and local expertise in over ninety countries, effectively blending global reach with local insights.

Measurable Impact: Driving Profitability and Sustainability

Rovensa Next's biosolutions deliver tangible results, showcasing how integrated strategies enhance farm profitability and sustainability. Recent highlights include:

About Rovensa Next

Rovensa Next is the global leader in biosolutions for agriculture.

With over 2,200 employees spread around the world, Rovensa Next markets its products in over 90 countries. It brings together a global network of 38 R&D laboratories, excellence centers, fields, and greenhouses, 13 production plants, over 170 partnerships with research centers and universities, 100 R&D and innovation specialists and a dedicated team of more than 850 field experts.

Rovensa Next markets the broadest biosolutions portfolio in the industry, including biostimulants, biofertilizers, bionutrition, biocontrol, and adjuvants. The company builds on innovative technologies and farming practices, providing growers with holistic solutions to increase profitability, boost yields and maximize performance.

Rovensa Next is the result of the integration of twelve pioneering sustainable companies with decades of successful track record in biosolutions: Agrichembio, Agro-K, Agrotecnologia, Cosmocel, Idai Nature, Microquimica, MIP Agro, Oro Agri, OGT, Rodel, SDP, and Tradecorp.

For more information, please visit us on www.rovensanext.com

[1] FAO (2024/2025) – Agrifood systems account for about one third of global GHG emissions.[2] UNESCO WWDR 2024 – Agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of global freshwater withdrawals.[3] FAO, June 2025 – 33% of soils are already degraded and, if current trends continue, this could rise to 90% by 2050.

