Safe Life Enters Swiss Market with Acquisition of resQshock

06 maggio 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of resQshock (https://www.resqshock.ch), a Swiss company specialized in sales and service of automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Through the acquisition, Safe Life enters the Swiss market and continues to build out its presence across the continent.

Founded with a clear mission to enable more people in Switzerland survive sudden cardiac arrest and do so without neurological damage, resQshock has established itself as a trusted partner to companies, municipalities, and institutions across the country. The company has had strong growth and built an exceptional reputation in the industry, fueled by a customer service approach and unwavering commitment to quality.

"We are excited to bring resQshock on board to the Safe Life group," says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "Their strong market position, experienced team, and fantastic customer relationships mirror Safe Life's foundations and positions. By adding a leading position in Switzerland, we take yet another important step toward our mission of making life-saving technology more accessible across Europe."

resQshock will continue to operate under its well-known and highly respected brand, while benefiting from Safe Life's broader resources, expanding product range, and international distribution capabilities. Combining deep local market presence and expertise with an internationally scalable infrastructure is a core element of Safe Life's strategy.

Flavio Nardone, Managing Director of resQshock, comments:"I am thrilled to be joining Safe Life, and the combination holds great opportunities for our customers and for our team. We have built something great in the Swiss market and look forward to taking it to the next level. Safe Life's mission perfectly echoes ours, and I truly believe we together can enable even more lives to be saved."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious growth strategy across Europe. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe LifeFounded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About resQshockresQshock is a Swiss company dedicated to sales and service of AEDs, and training clients on their use. The company supports businesses, local authorities, and institutions with expert advice, certified equipment, service & maintenance, always with an unwavering commitment to quality of delivery and customer trust.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-enters-swiss-market-with-acquisition-of-resqshock-302446974.html

