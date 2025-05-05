circle x black
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
Lunedì 05 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:15
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Safe Life Fortifies European Market Presence with Acquisition of France DAE

05 maggio 2025 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of France DAE, (https://www.dae-defibrillateur.com), a prominent French distributor specializing in automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and emergency preparedness equipment. This acquisition strengthens Safe Life's presence in France and reinforces its position as a leading player in the European AED market.

Founded with the goal of democratizing access to defibrillators and better preparing the general public for emergencies, France DAE has established itself as a trusted partner to tens of thousands of SMEs, municipalities, and institutions across France. Known for its customer-centric approach, expert guidance, and high-quality portfolio of AED solutions, the company has experienced rapid growth and built a strong reputation in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome France DAE to the Safe Life family," says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "Their strong market position, experienced team, and customer-first philosophy align perfectly with our values. This acquisition is another important step toward our mission of making life-saving technology more accessible across Europe."

France DAE will continue to operate under its well-known brand, while benefiting from Safe Life's broader resources, expanding product range, and international distribution capabilities. The partnership combines DAE-Défibrillateur's deep knowledge with Safe Life's scalable infrastructure, ensuring continued excellence in service and innovation for customers in France and beyond.

Thomas De Luca, Managing Director of France DAE, comments:"Joining Safe Life is a fantastic opportunity for our team, customers and partners. We are proud of the impact we have made in France, but we know we can go even further together. With Safe Life, we can amplify our mission and deliver even greater value—especially when every second counts. We're excited for this new chapter and what we can achieve together."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious growth strategy across Europe. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life continues to pursue strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe LifeFounded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se.

About France DAEFounded in 2012, France DAE has become the leading online provider of AEDs and accessories, with a network of 150 distribution partners across France and more than 25,000 customers. It supports businesses, communities, and institutions with expert advice and services, high-performance equipment, and a strong commitment to accessibility and public safety.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-fortifies-european-market-presence-with-acquisition-of-france-dae-302445724.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Patente Nautica D1, mare si apre ai giovani dai 16 anni
News to go
Maturità 2025, prima prova: cresce attesa per possibili tracce
News to go
Nel 2024 la spesa farmaceutica in Italia ha superato i 23 miliardi
News to go
Conclave al via dal 7 maggio
News to go
Dichiarazione annuale Iva 2025, ultimo giorno per l'invio
Congresso Ppe a Valencia, Tajani rieletto vicepresidente - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Ucraina, Russia accusa Kiev: "Noi aperti al dialogo, loro no"
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro, Mattarella: "Piaga che non si arresta"
Sparatoria a Monreale, siamo vicini a una svolta? Le videonews dalla nostra inviata
Papa Francesco, oltre un centinaio di cardinali in pellegrinaggio alla tomba - Video
Giovani uccisi a Monreale, il testimone: "Confusione e sangue a terra, ho avuto paura" - Video
Funerali Papa Francesco, l'arrivo della papamobile con il feretro a Santa Maria Maggiore - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza