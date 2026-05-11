SAP and Cyberwave Deploy Fully Autonomous AI-Powered Robots in Live SAP Logistics Warehouse

WALLDORF, Germany, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), the global leader in enterprise application software, and Cyberwave, an AI robotics software company, today announced the successful deployment of fully autonomous, AI-powered robots in an active SAP logistics warehouse. Building on SAP's strategic expansion of Physical AI capabilities announced last year, this initiative marks a major milestone: SAP is now operationalizing advanced robotics within its own facilities.

The deployment at SAP's warehouse in St. Leon-Rot, Germany-operated on SAP Logistics Management (LGM), SAP's cloud-native logistics execution solution-demonstrates that Physical AI is no longer a research concept. It is delivering measurable throughput improvements today, with robots performing box folding, packaging, and shipping fulfillment tasks fully autonomously.

About the Integration

SAP LGM's lean, API-first architecture-which drew significant attention at LogiMAT 2026 for its rapid implementation and standardized processes-provides the ideal foundation for robotic automation. Tasks are translated into precise robot commands through the SAP Embodied AI Service, enabling end-to-end integration via SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and the Cyberwave platform in a matter of minutes.

"By integrating AI-powered robotics directly into our live warehouse operations, we are proving that Physical AI is no longer a concept—it's delivering real value today. At our St. Leon-Rot warehouse, SAP LGM provides the digital backbone that allows robots to be deployed quickly, operate reliably, and scale with our processes. This is a decisive step toward more resilient and efficient logistics operations." - Tim Kuebler, Head of Warehouse & Shipping, SAP

Why Logistics Robotics Is Hard-and How Cyberwave Solves It

Logistics environments are among the most challenging settings for robotics. Robots must handle diverse and irregularly shaped objects, fold and pack boxes, move packages, apply labels, and process shipping orders-tasks that vary constantly in objects, layouts, and conditions. Traditional robotic systems require painstaking hand-coding for each task variation and often break down when real-world conditions shift.

Cyberwave has developed the first platform purpose-built to solve this challenge end-to-end. At its core, Cyberwave enables operators to:

The result: robots that can actually perform high-variability tasks in dynamic environments. Whereas conventional systems require weeks of engineering per task, Cyberwave's approach reduces training time from weeks to hours. Non-expert operators can teach robots new tasks through simple demonstrations, and the system automatically adapts to variations in objects, environments, and workflows.

"Partnering with SAP on a live warehouse deployment is a defining moment-not just for Cyberwave, but for what AI-powered robotics can actually deliver in enterprise logistics today. What makes this possible is the combination of SAP LGM's robust digital backbone and Cyberwave's ability to collect real-world training data and fine-tune VLA and RL models that generalize across the variability you find in any real warehouse. Robots no longer need to be painstakingly programmed for every object or scenario-they learn, adapt, and keep improving. That's the shift we've been building toward." - Simone Di Somma, Co-Founder and CEO, Cyberwave

Results

At SAP's St. Leon-Rot warehouse, robots trained and deployed on the Cyberwave platform are now performing box folding, packaging, and in-house shipping fulfillment fully autonomously-freeing human workers from repetitive, physically demanding tasks and increasing warehouse throughput. The entire integration, from robot training to live operation, was completed using SAP BTP and the Cyberwave platform.

SAP continues to advance its Embodied AI capabilities, delivering value to customers while optimizing its own operations as a reference implementation.

About SAP SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Cyberwave Cyberwave is an AI robotics software company building the platform that makes it fast and easy to train, fine-tune, and deploy robots capable of performing high-variability tasks in real-world environments. By combining intuitive data collection tools with state-of-the-art VLA and RL model training, Cyberwave enables any organization to deploy capable, adaptive robots-without requiring deep robotics expertise. For more information, visit www.cyberwave.com .

Media Contact: Vittorio Banfi, vbanfi@cyberewave.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976635/Cyberwave_SAP.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976634/Cyberwave_Logo.jpg

Sources:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sap-and-cyberwave-deploy-fully-autonomous-ai-powered-robots-in-live-sap-logistics-warehouse-302768404.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.