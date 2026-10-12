Scientific Games Earns 2026 Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

Company's Unique Wooden Shipping Pallet Recycling Project in Germany Partners with Social Service Organization Serving Disabled Community

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games was recognized with a 2026 Communitas Award for Excellence in Corporate Responsibility. The global lottery company earned the international award in the category of Ethical and Environmental Responsibility: Green Initiatives for a unique wooden shipping pallet recycling project. The initiative partnered with the v. Bodelschwingh Foundations Bethel, one of Germany's largest social service organizations, to give wooden shipping pallets a second life while creating meaningful work opportunities for people with disabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized with a Communitas Award for this project, which is a great example of our global efforts to invest in locally led initiatives that create measurable environmental and social impact, strengthen communities and deliver lasting value," said Andrew Jackson, VP, Corporate Responsibility for Scientific Games.

The partnership began with Scientific Games donating hundreds of wooden pallets used to ship lottery scratchcards to German lotteries. Eliminating waste to landfill, the untreated wood was transformed into birdhouses and toys handcrafted by members of the disabled community at Bethel's Kracks Workshop. The new wooden items were sold in Bethel's retail shop, generating revenue to support the organization's programs, workshop operations, and future initiatives benefiting people with disabilities.

"Our team initiated an innovative opportunity to put a valuable material back to work in the community," said Dunja Vukotic-Finkler, Director, Instant Tickets & Service Operations, Scientific Games. "Through our partnership with Bethel, these pallets are becoming products that support skills development and employment for people with disabilities. We are proud to see an initiative rooted in our everyday operations recognized for environmental and social benefits."

The ongoing partnership reduces landfill waste while extending the useful life of natural materials. Regular material contributions are helping Bethel expand its woodworking capabilities and prepare for larger, more complex projects.

Jürgen Hoff, head of Bethel's Kracks Workshop, noted that donations of quality wood are especially valuable during economically challenging times when charitable contributions are declining. The donated materials allow participants to make products that fund additional programs and help people build skills through meaningful work.

The 2026 recognition follows two Communitas Awards Scientific Games received in 2025 for the SG Tech Project, which donates refurbished technology to local schools, and its volunteer participation in a STEAM career mentoring program for young women.

With a company mission focused on serving communities worldwide, Scientific Games helps government-regulated lotteries generate tens of billions of dollars annually to fund their good cause programs, including health and welfare, education and environmental initiatives. The Communitas Awards are inspired by the vision for a better world through volunteerism, investment and ethical, sustainable business practices.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, including 16 lotteries in Germany. The company is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps and player loyalty programs.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific GamesScientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

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