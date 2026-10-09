ServicePower Names Rob McGinnis Chief Executive Officer

Veteran software and insurance executive to lead the next stage of growth for the AI-powered field service management provider

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ServicePower, a leading provider of AI-powered field service management solutions, today announced the appointment of Rob McGinnis as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. McGinnis succeeds Frank Gelbart, who has led ServicePower since 2018 and will continue as an advisor to the company.

McGinnis brings more than three decades of leadership experience across software, insurance, healthcare and financial services. Most recently, he served as Group President at Harris Computer, an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), where he led M&A and P&L teams that acquired, built and grew vertical market software companies serving utilities, insurers, retailers and the healthcare industry. Earlier in his career, he was President and CEO of Marsh's U.S. Consumer business, which included warranty programs; President and CEO of CNA Insurance's Life and Group Operations; and Chief Operating Officer of UnitedHealthcare's Small Business Group.

"ServicePower has built a strong foundation, with an outstanding customer base, an experienced team and a compelling portfolio of field service, contractor compliance and AI solutions," said McGinnis. "Appliance manufacturers, warranty providers, insurers, telecommunications companies and utilities face growing expectations to deliver faster, more reliable service at lower cost. I look forward to working with our customers and employees to deepen our partnerships, accelerate innovation and scale the business."

"Rob brings a valuable combination of software leadership, operating experience and knowledge of the industries ServicePower serves, making him the ideal leader for ServicePower's next chapter," said Ron Nayot, Managing Partner at Diversis Capital. "We welcome him as CEO and thank Frank for his leadership and his continued support as an advisor. As a long-term investor in ServicePower, we remain committed to supporting the team and investing in the technology and capabilities that create lasting value for customers."

"It has been a privilege to lead ServicePower and work alongside our employees, customers and partners," said Gelbart. "Rob's experience makes him well suited to lead the company's next stage of growth. I look forward to supporting him and the team as an advisor and helping maintain the strong customer relationships we have built."

Under McGinnis's leadership, ServicePower will focus on accelerating growth, deepening customer partnerships and strengthening its integrated platform across field service management, contractor compliance and Vision AI.

About ServicePower

ServicePower provides AI-powered field service management solutions that help organizations manage employed and contracted workforces, improve operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer service. Its portfolio combines field service management, contractor compliance and Vision AI capabilities for industries including home appliances and electronics, home warranty, insurance, telecommunications and utilities. For more information, visit servicepower.com.

About Diversis CapitalFounded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth.

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