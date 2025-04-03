Shenglong Electric showcases two AI-powered products in OFC 2025 to redefine smart electricity use

SAN FRANSICO, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - On April 1 (Pacific Standard Time), the world's top optical communication event, the 50th Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), opens at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, USA. As a leading Chinese enterprise in the smart grid and energy management community, Shenglong Electric displays two competitive products: AI-iPanel, an AI-powered medium- and low-voltage switchgear, and iDrip 5.0, a metaverse and digital twin smart building management system. These two are expected to revolutionize intelligent electricity consumption.

Video Link : https://youtu.be/pcGBlaErF_4

The patented AI-iPanel can speak, think, and manage, transitioning power distribution equipment from the intelligent age to the AI age. Electricity use is now safer, smarter, and more efficient thanks to the deep integration of AI and power technologies. The proprietary iDrip smart IoT system enables users to achieve full lifecycle management of buildings and parks. Building on iDrip 5.0, a digital twin platform has been developed for China's National Communication Center for Science and Technology. This project yielded the first smart IoT building, metaverse operation and maintenance building, AI-driven green building, and AI-operated building. These two products can be tailor-made to satisfy each and every customer.

Headquarters of Shenglong Electric located in Wuhan, China

Shenglong Electric delivered its first overseas power engineering project in Madagascar in 2007. Since then, its products and services have supported hundreds of projects in over 50 countries and regions, including the Times City Smart Power Solution (Myanmar), Kurdistan Solar Power Station (Iraq), Heat-resistant Power Equipment Upgrade (Niger), Cheddi Jagan International Airport Expansion (Guyana), Hambantota Airport (Sri Lanka), Agboville-Céchi Road (Côte d'Ivoire), and Kaleta Hydropower Station (Guinea).

Standing at the forefront of smart grid and energy management, Shenglong Electric is leveraging its tremendous in-house technological expertise and cooperating with top-notch domestic universities so as to cut carbon emissions for mankind and add value to each kilowatt-hour of electricity.