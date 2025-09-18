circle x black
Shenzhen Luohu and Frankfurt Forge Cultural and Tourism Partnership

18 settembre 2025 | 15.01
FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agreements have been finalized between Shenzhen's vibrant Luohu District, adjacent to Hong Kong, and leading institutions in Frankfurt, Germany, to strengthen cultural and tourism connections between the two regions.

One of the agreements was signed between the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports Bureau of Luohu District and the Sino-German Technology and Academic Association. It was formalized during the China (Shenzhen Luohu) - Germany (Frankfurt) Cultural and Tourism Cooperation Exchange Symposium in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Both parties committed to leveraging their unique strengths to enhance exchanges in cultural tourism, artificial intelligence, and digital creativity. This partnership is expected to foster project implementation and establish a long-term collaboration mechanism, promoting sustained growth and innovation in these sectors.

The symposium drew participation from over 50 German enterprises and institutions spanning cultural tourism, life sciences, media, and artificial intelligence.

In a keynote address, a representative from the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt highlighted the symposium's importance in strengthening industrial and economic ties between China and Germany. This initiative aims to deepen economic connections and enhance mutual understanding between the two nations.

The trade delegation representative from Luohu showcased the region's advantages and development opportunities, expressing a strong commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields, including performing arts, creative fashion, cross-border tourism, green development, and life sciences.

German institutions, including the European Molecular Biology Organization and the Hessian State Theater Ballet, shared insights on industry developments and expressed their aspirations for future collaborations with Luohu.

The symposium served as an effective platform for exchange between Luohu and Frankfurt, with both parties committed to innovating cooperation models based on the agreement.

This collaboration is expected to drive mutual business growth and cultural exchange. In addition to the seminar, the Luohu District Trade Delegation visited companies such as Meissner Digital Interior Design, Baum & Garten Advertising, Schmidt Advertising, and the European Molecular Biology Organization.

These visits aimed to encourage German enterprises to invest in Shenzhen and expand into the Chinese market while supporting Shenzhen brands in their global endeavors.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776405/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shenzhen-luohu-and-frankfurt-forge-cultural-and-tourism-partnership-302560525.html

