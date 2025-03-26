circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 11:02
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

SIBIONICS GS3: The World's Thinnest CGM Debuts at ATTD 2025

26 marzo 2025 | 10.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference took place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, bringing together top experts and the latest innovations in diabetes care. SIBIONICS participated in this prestigious event, unveiling the world's thinnest CGM device—GS3, showcasing its latest breakthrough in glucose monitoring technology.

SIBIONICS GS3 Achieves CE Certification

With its ultra-compact design and 3-second activation, GS3 quickly became a highlight at ATTD 2025 with its revolutionary thinness of just 2.9mm, comparable to a small coin. It offers:

In-Depth Exploration of CGM & CKM in Clinical Applications

At ATTD 2025, SIBIONICS hosted the SIBIONICS Symposium, where experts shared research findings on the clinical applications of CGM and the differentiation of AGP (Ambulatory Glucose Profile) patterns among various patient groups. These insights contribute to the advancement of precision diabetes treatment and offer stronger scientific and clinical support.

CKM made its debut at the symposium, where clinical experts conducted an in-depth study on its potential for Type 1 diabetes management and, for the first time, shared preliminary findings at the conference.

With the launch of GS3, SIBIONICS continues to lead CGM innovation, aiming to provide a lighter, more precise, and smarter glucose monitoring experience for people with diabetes worldwide.

About SIBIONICS

Founded in 2015, SIBIONICS is a leading medical device company with offices in Shenzhen, China, and Irvine, California. Our core expertise lies in medical device research, development, and innovation. With a team of over 500 employees—more than 25% of whom are R&D scientists from top universities in China and the U.S.—we are dedicated to advancing healthcare technology.

Our mission is to transform patients' lives by providing them with deeper insights into their health. We achieve this through the integration of cutting-edge continuous biosensors, intelligent algorithms, and user-friendly software solutions.

CONTACT: ravian.luo@sibionics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650569/P1155367.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650570/Sibionics_logo____02_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sibionics-gs3-the-worlds-thinnest-cgm-debuts-at-attd-2025-302411850.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus nido 2025, tutte le novità
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza