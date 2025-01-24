Silkland Launches First 6.6 Feet VESA-Certified 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 Cable on Amazon

- It is searchable on displayport.org (search for Cables → Silkland → S1334).

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has announced the launch of its new 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 cable( Model Number: S1334 ). As the first 6.6 feet VESA-certified cable available on Amazon, the cable is designed to enhance both visual and audio experiences, catering specifically to the needs of high-end gamers and professionals.

The 6.6 feet VESA Certified 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 Cable offers an impressive 80Gbps bandwidth, supporting ultra-high resolutions and refresh rate like 16K@60Hz, 8K@240Hz, 4K@960Hz with DSC, and uncompressed 8K@60Hz, 4K@240Hz, 2K@540Hz. Compatible with UHBR 20, dynamic HDR10+, 3D, and HDCP 2.3, this cable ensures exceptional visual quality. Additionally, it offers backward compatibility with DP 1.4 and DP 1.2.

Designed for gaming enthusiasts, this cable incorporates multiple advanced technologies to ensure stable data transfer and smooth visuals without lag, tearing, or flickering. The MST technology enables multi-monitor setups, supporting dual 4K@240Hz and triple 4K@144Hz, expanding the gaming environment. Dynamic HDR improves dark scenes, while 32-bit audio and lossless surround sound deliver an immersive experience.

Moreover, the cable offers wide compatibility with devices featuring DP ports, including popular DP 2.1 gaming monitors such as Odyssey G8/G9, ROG Swift and Acer, as well as the latest graphics cards like RTX 5090D, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 and AMD 7900 XTX.

The 10 feet Silkland 54Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 Cable has also been added to the list of VESA-certified products recently( Model Number: S1318 ). This is the longest Certified dp 2.1 cable on Amazon.

With the introduction of its new certified cables, Silkland is dedicated to creating top-quality cables and providing outstanding customer service. The brand offers a 24-month warranty and quick technical support to resolve any issues.

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland integrates design, R&D, and sales, specializing in high-end cable development. With a focus on cutting-edge technology products, it leads the high-end cable market across the US, Europe, Japan. As a member of VESA and USB-IF, Silkland has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation by developing certified 80Gbps DP 2.1 Cable, 80Gbps USB 4 Cable, and Thunderbolt 5 Cable.

