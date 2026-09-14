Silkland Launches the H96, the World's First Certified Ultra96 HDMI® Cable Series Available to Global Consumers

The Silkland H96 debuts in two individually certified lengths — 2m and 3m — each shipping with the official scannable Ultra96 label.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silkland, the certification-first connectivity brand, today announced the Silkland H96, the world's first Certified Ultra96 HDMI® cable series available to consumers.

Both debut models — the 2m S2705 and 3m S2707, featuring aluminum-alloy housings and double-braided nylon jackets — are available for purchase today at silklandtech.com, starting at $32.99. Additional lengths will follow.

Every unit carries the official Ultra96 certification label. Buyers can scan the package QR code to confirm its brand, model and certified length on the official HDMI® website.

Verification records:2m (S2705) — https://hdmi.org/verify/lbl/628a13d6-b013-437c-b37f-2507a581e1103m (S2707) — https://hdmi.org/verify/lbl/01bfe1f5-45fc-43d9-a602-6e1fe70d28bf

A multi-length first

The Ultra96 program is HDMI LA's most rigorous cable certification ever, requiring each model to pass testing at an HDMI Forum Authorized Testing Center at every specific length.

At 96Gbps, signal integrity becomes harder to maintain as length grows — so launching with two individually certified lengths on day one is an engineering achievement as much as a market first.

Double the bandwidth of HDMI 2.1

The H96 supports uncompressed 4K@240Hz and 8K@60Hz at full 4:4:4 chroma. With DSC, it supports up to 4K@480Hz, 8K@240Hz and 16K@60Hz.

It also supports HDMI 2.2's Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) for precise audio-video sync, plus VRR, ALLM, QMS and eARC. The H96 is backward-compatible with current 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 devices and ready for 96Gbps HDMI 2.2 devices expected from 2027.

"Every new HDMI generation starts with the same question: is it certified — and can I actually buy it?" said Vincent, CEO of Silkland. "Today the answer to both is yes. The H96 isn't a 'coming soon' page — it's certified, labeled, and on sale today. Scan it yourself."

The launch extends Silkland's track record of certification firsts, including the first VESA-certified 2m DP80 cable and the first USB-IF-certified 1.5m USB4 80Gbps cable on Amazon.

About Silkland

Founded in 2019, Silkland is a premium connectivity brand and a member of VESA and USB-IF, serving gamers, creators and professionals in 20 countries.

HDMI, the HDMI Logo and Ultra96 are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

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