Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

SINEXCEL and Phoenix Contact Sign Global Strategic Partnership Agreement

22 maggio 2025 | 12.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL(300693.SZ) has officially signed a global strategic partnership agreement with Phoenix Contact at the PHIIDF (Phoenix Contact Innovation and Industry Development Forum) in Shenzhen.

Under this agreement, SINEXCEL and Phoenix Contact will collaborate extensively in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, leveraging each company's expertise to drive innovation. SINEXCEL's advanced power electronics and cutting-edge EV charging technologies will be enhanced by Phoenix Contact's reliable and high-performance connector solutions. The partnership aims to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient charging experiences for electric vehicles.

During the PHIIDF event, Kevy Zhao, vice president of SINEXCEL, and Yi Zhang, senior vice president of Phoenix Contact China, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies. The ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organizations, including SINEXCEL's CEO Raymond Fang and Jiandang Gu, President of Phoenix Contact China.

In early May, at Power2Drive Europe, SINEXCEL and Phoenix Contact jointly unveiled the MCS (Megawatt Charging System) solution, a charging system capable of delivering up to 1500A and 1280kW. This groundbreaking solution sets new standards for efficiency, reliability, and performance, advancing the electrification of heavy-duty trucks. Building on this collaboration, the signing of the global strategic partnership agreement further deepens the relationship between the two companies.

This strategic partnership between SINEXCEL and Phoenix Contact underscores their mutual commitment to expanding their international presence and strengthening long-term cooperation. It demonstrates their strong connection in the global EV charging market and further solidifies their joint efforts to advance sustainable mobility solutions worldwide.

About Phoenix Contact

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Germany, Phoenix Contact collaborates with customers and partners to develop future-oriented solutions using innovative connection and automation technology. The integrated concepts include engineering and services, and are applied in transportation infrastructure, e-mobility, for clean water, regenerative energy and intelligent supply networks, and in energy-efficient machine building and systems manufacturing, committed to build a digital industrial enterprise that empowers the All Electric Society.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneering leader in EV charging, energy storage, and power quality solutions, with nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With over 140,000 DC chargers installed and 1,000,000 power modules deployed across more than 60 countries and six continents, SINEXCEL collaborates with industry leaders to provide innovative energy solutions that promote energy freedom and contribute to a cleaner, greener future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694107/SINEXCEL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-and-phoenix-contact-sign-global-strategic-partnership-agreement-302463073.html

