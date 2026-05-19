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Skymetrix Research: 40% of Airline Invoices Still Paper & Errors Costing Industry $4.6 Billion Annually

19 maggio 2026 | 15.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skymetrix, the aviation cost management company, today published findings from a major study of airline invoice digitization. Analysing 1.12 million fuel and airport charge invoices across 31 airlines during 2024–2025, the research found that 40.3% of invoices still arrive as unstructured documents — paper, scanned PDFs, or email-attached PDFs — requiring manual data entry into financial systems.

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Combined with chronically low rates of detailed invoice verification, Skymetrix estimates this contributes to an 'invisible surcharge' of $4.6 billion in undetected errors paid out by airlines globally each year — roughly an eighth of the industry's total net profit.

Key findings

In response, Skymetrix has launched AI Invoice Automation — a touchless invoicing solution designed to help airlines eliminate manual invoice processing, improve verification accuracy, and reduce operational leakage at scale.

"Airlines operate the most advanced machines on earth, yet 40% of the invoices those operations generate still arrive in formats that a computer cannot read. Once an invoice has to be re-keyed, error becomes statistically inevitable — and once it reaches the ledger, the cost of fixing it disappears into the noise. The 'invisible surcharge' is the financial consequence."— Michael Scheidler, CEO, Skymetrix

About SkymetrixSkymetrix is the leader in airline cost management solutions, with 25 years of experience and a customer base spanning 135+ airlines, including 7 of the 10 biggest airlines in Europe. The company combines AI-powered technology with deep industry knowledge to help airlines reduce direct operating costs, save time, and increase profitability.

www.skymetrix.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skymetrix-research-40-of-airline-invoices-still-paper--errors-costing-industry-4-6-billion-annually-302776205.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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