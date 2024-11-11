Cerca nel sito
 
Speediance Launches the VeloNix Stationary Bike and Gym Monster 2: Expanding the Future of Smart Home Fitness

11 novembre 2024 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise equipment

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance, a leader in connected fitness that has just completed a Series A funding round, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to elevate the at-home workout experience: the all-new VeloNix Stationary Bike and the enhanced Gym Monster 2. Offering advanced technology, customization, and safety features, the VeloNix and Gym Monster 2 are user-friendly, space-efficient, making workouts more accessible and convenient.

"At Speediance, we are committed to providing versatile, high-quality equipment that meets our customers' diverse fitness needs and are thrilled to be venturing into a new category with the VeloNix Stationary Bike," said Liu Tao, founder and CEO of Speediance. "With both VeloNix and Gym Monster 2, we are forging a path in smart-home innovation for fitness enthusiasts and making smart, accessible fitness more convenient for everyone." 

The VeloNix Stationary Bike brings consumers a truly immersive and precise cycling experience featuring advanced motor-controlled resistance, intuitive controls, and smart technology, catering to all fitness levels.

The Gym Monster 2, an upgraded version of Speediance's bestselling model, offers an extensive movement library, professional-led classes, and new AI and Velocity-Based Training (VBT) features for adaptive, effective strength training.

The VeloNix Stationary Bike is priced at $2,299 on the Speediance website , while the Gym Monster starts at $3,390 on the Speediance website, early buyers can now lock in special discounts. Both will be available on Amazon later this year. For more information, visit Speediance.com and follow Speediance's social media.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that has just completed a Series A funding round, dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2553916/speediance.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/speediance-launches-the-velonix-stationary-bike-and-gym-monster-2-expanding-the-future-of-smart-home-fitness-302301281.html

