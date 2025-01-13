Cerca nel sito
 
Starlab Space launches European subsidiary to boost international collaboration on its commercial space station

13 gennaio 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BREMEN, Germany, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space LLC today announced the opening of its first overseas subsidiary, Starlab Space GmbH. Located in Bremen, Germany, it will extend the company's capabilities and demonstrates its commitment to its international partners, maintaining global cooperation and permanent human presence, and expanding microgravity research opportunities in a commercial LEO economy.

"Successful and sustainable operation of a commercial space station requires international partners, and therefore, a presence beyond America's borders," said Tim Kopra, Starlab CEO. "We're thrilled to launch Starlab Space Europe, a regional hub that will facilitate industrial efficiencies and expanded partnerships with allied space agencies, including the European Space Agency and its member countries. More importantly, joining American and European presence sets the stage for life beyond the ISS, one that has a global, permanent crew thriving in low-Earth orbit and leading research that can transform all of humanity."

Starlab Space is a US-led joint venture that is recreating the global partnership network that enabled the success of the International Space Station, but now through leading international industrial partners. Starlab's joint venture partners currently include Voyager Space, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, and MDA Space. Strategic partners also include Palantir Technologies, Hilton, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University.

Starlab's European subsidiary in Bremen is jointly owned by Starlab Space and Airbus Defence and Space. Starlab Space Europe is strongly positioned to leverage Airbus' advanced space infrastructure facilities and experienced team that support both the ISS Columbus Module and the European Service Module for NASA's Orion spacecraft. Co-locating with Airbus in Bremen places Starlab in vicinity to a premier aerospace workforce.

Airbus nominated Manfred Jaumann to serve as managing director of Starlab Space Europe. Jaumann has spent 33 years at Airbus Defence and Space in numerous leadership roles, serving currently as head of low-Earth orbit & suborbital programs and head of ISS services, payloads and missions.

About StarlabStarlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Space, Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation and MDA Space, with strategic partners including Palantir Technologies, The Ohio State University, Hilton and more. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. For more information on Starlab, visit www.starlab-space.com.

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596594/Starlab___Rendering___04_Animation.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596592/starlab_logo_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596593/Starlab_Our_Mission.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starlab-space-launches-european-subsidiary-to-boost-international-collaboration-on-its-commercial-space-station-302349358.html

