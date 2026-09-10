Starlight Investments Announces Successful Close of UK BTR Fund II

Total capital commitments of £680 million across Fund II and ancillary investment vehicles will support the acquisition and delivery of over 6,000 homes – as Starlight continues to strengthen its position among the UK's largest BTR operators

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the successful closing of Starlight UK BTR Fund II ("Fund II").

Fund II, together with capital raised through ancillary investment vehicles, reached £680 million in capital commitments and will support the acquisition and delivery of more than 6,000 build-to-rent ("BTR") homes across the UK. Fund II is partially deployed and includes three significant rental communities under construction, including two in Manchester and one in Basildon.

Fund II's successful closing represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Starlight's UK platform and reflects investor confidence in the company's BTR strategy, operational excellence, and disciplined execution. Fund II attracted strong participation from a diverse group of global institutional investors from across Europe, APAC, and Canada, including both existing limited partners and several new investors. Earlier this year, the Fund also received a major commitment from Homes England's National Housing Bank, reinforcing the strategy's alignment with country-wide efforts to increase the supply of much-needed rental housing.

"The successful close of Fund II reflects the strong institutional conviction behind Starlight's UK residential strategy and the opportunity we continue to see in the market," said Raj Mehta, President, Global Markets, Starlight Investments. "We are grateful for the continued support of our existing partners and pleased to welcome new investors to the platform. With the capital committed, we are well positioned to continue delivering homes in chronically undersupplied markets across the UK."

"With Fund II now closed, our focus is on execution and the next phase of growth for our UK residential platform," said Jonnie Milich, Head of UK Residential, Starlight Investments. "We have built a significant pipeline, an experienced local team and a growing portfolio of communities moving through construction, lease-up and operations. As we continue to advance our pipeline and bring new communities online, our portfolio will place us among the UK's top four BTR operators by scale."

Starlight's broader UK platform is dedicated to the BTR sector, with a vision to deliver thousands of new homes across major regional cities and key London commuter belt markets experiencing pronounced rental housing undersupply. With 12 BTR communities spanning development through to active leasing and operations, the platform is focused on delivering professionally managed rental housing in markets supported by strong rental demand and economic fundamentals.

For more than three decades, Starlight has been a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, delivering proven performance and responsible management across its real estate strategies. Starlight continues to broaden its global footprint, managing and investing on behalf of institutional partners across several continents.

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion in AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts: Raj Mehta, President, Global Markets, +1-647-725-0498, rmehta@starlightinvest.com; Jonnie Milich, Head, UK Residential, +44-7930-373-945, jmilich@starlightinvest.com; Gwen McGuire, Director, Communications, media@starlightinvest.com

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