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Stimvia Expands Scientific Advisory Board and Commercial Leadership to Advance Global Market Expansion of Flagship URIS® Therapy

13 maggio 2026 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stimvia, a Czech medical technology company developing non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for overactive bladder (OAB), today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board and the strengthening of its international commercial team, marking a new phase in the global scale-up of its flagship therapy, URIS®.

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Deepening Credibility with Leading U.S., UK, and EU Urology Experts

The company has expanded its Scientific Advisory Board with leading urology experts from the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, reinforcing its clinical and scientific leadership as it advances market development and international adoption.

Joining the Scientific Advisory Board are:

Together, the Scientific Advisory Board strengthens Stimvia's ability to engage with leading clinicians, support evidence generation, and reinforce confidence among healthcare partners and investors.

Building the Commercial Engine for International Markets Scale

At the same time, Stimvia has added senior commercial talent to build and accelerate its international growth. Dr. David da Silva has been appointed to lead global distribution and market development. With more than a decade of commercial leadership across MedTech companies including Medtronic, Stryker, and Ascendis Health, he will focus on scalable channel partnerships and market entry strategies across Europe, LATAM, and other key regions.

Stimvia has also appointed Alim Topdag, MSc, as Director of Sales and Business Development for markets outside the United States. He will drive sales and business development across priority territories through distributor partnerships and direct commercial models, while also supporting clinical and technical implementation, and therapy adoption.

By combining top-tier clinical guidance with expanded commercial leadership, Stimvia is building the foundation for international adoption of URIS® and its next stage of growth across global urology markets.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stimvia-expands-scientific-advisory-board-and-commercial-leadership-to-advance-global-market-expansion-of-flagship-uris-therapy-302754591.html

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