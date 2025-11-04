Straker Limited (ASX: STG) - European Union contract win

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straker Limited (ASX: STG), a global leader in AI-powered translation solutions, is pleased to announce a new contract with the Translation Centre for the Bodies of the European Union (CdT), an agency of the European Union, for the provision of translation and associated services.

Grant Straker, CEO of Straker, said: "The European Union has, on and off, been a valued customer of Straker since 2022. We are naturally pleased to be continuing our relationship under this agreement, which affirms both our technological leadership and our proven ability to meet the demanding linguistic and compliance needs of EU institutions."

Straker confirms this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the contract and is not misleading by omission.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Straker Limited.

About Straker

Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state-of-the-art technology stack and robust AI layer to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker's solutions are scalable, cost-effective, and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.

