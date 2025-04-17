Strava to Acquire Runna, A Leading Running Training App

The world's biggest team has a new coach

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Runna, a UK-headquartered tech company developing personalized running training plans and coaching. The acquisition unites the world's largest fitness community with a leading app in the fiercely competitive running training space, creating compelling value for users and shareholders of both companies.

"Coming off Strava's accelerated innovation and unprecedented growth last year, it was the right time to look for complementary businesses that could create even greater value for our users," said Michael Martin, chief executive officer, Strava. "Running is booming worldwide—nearly 1 billion runs were recorded on Strava in 2024. Runna's mission to give every runner a personalized plan to achieve their goal is a perfect fit."

According to Strava's Year In Sport data, running is the fastest growing sport globally, and Gen Z in particular are turning to running to create community and connection. This has created a sharp increase in race participation, with 43% of Strava users wanting to conquer a big race or event in 2025. Demand for training plans has grown quickly as more athletes look for personalized guidance.

"We are delighted to become part of Strava as we continue to focus on bringing the world the most customized and personalized training plans available," said Dom Maskell, co-founder and chief executive officer, Runna. "We have spent many hours together with Strava senior management and we couldn't be more excited to be on the same team," he added. "Our passion is to give every runner a training plan and access to amazing coaching and this investment allows us to make even more improvements to everything we do at Runna, benefiting runners worldwide" said Ben Parker, co-founder.

"I have been deeply impressed with Dom, Ben and the Runna team," said Martin. "Our plan is to keep the apps separate for the foreseeable future, to invest in growing the Runna team and further accelerate the development of the Runna app."

The deal is part of Strava's ongoing initiatives to innovate for its 150+ million registered users and represents deep investment in Strava's API developer community. Over 100 training apps currently connect to Strava's API in order to provide users with enhanced features and functionality. Strava remains firmly committed to maintaining this role as the open platform for fitness and to supporting all developers, alongside Runna. "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to recognize and invest in an API developer like Runna," said Martin. "Strava is the community for all active people regardless of sport, skill level, location, app or device."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Additional terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About StravaStrava is the app for active people. With over 150 million athletes in more than 185 countries, it's more than tracking workouts—it's where people make progress together, from new habits to new personal bests. No matter your sport or how you track it, Strava's got you covered. Find your crew, crush your goals, and make every effort count. Start your journey with Strava today.

Visit www.strava.com for more information.

About Runna Runna, one of the world's top-rated running coaching apps on iOS and Android, was founded in 2021 by running enthusiasts Dom Maskell and Ben Parker. Officially launching in March 2022, the subscription-based app helped millions of runners complete their first race. Now available in over 180 countries, Runna was selected as one of three finalists for Apple's App of the Year in 2024.

To learn more about the company and follow along on this amazing journey check out the latest by following us on Instagram, Reddit and LinkedIn or try out Runna with xCODE for 2 weeks of running coaching free today!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666830/Strava___Runna.jpg

